CUMMING — Wesleyan’s softball team defeated Pickens 9-1 Thursday for the Region 7-AAA Tournament title.
Anna Kennedy went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and her solo home run provided the walk-off victory, invoking the mercy rule.
Winning pitcher Macey Cintron struck out 10 in six innings, and also was 2-for-2 with a triple at the plate. Avery Tucker (2-for-4, triple, RBI), Sarah Wren (single, two RBIs), Shayla Bahr (2-for-4, stolen base), Christina McCoy (RBI, double), Ryley Kutter (RBI, single) and Marjee Williams (single, three walks) were the Wolves’ other top hitters.
SOFTBALL
Archer 12, Grayson 11
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer squeaked out a 12-11 victory over Grayson in Region 4-AAAAAAA play Thursday.
Alexis Evans went 4-for-5 with four RBIs, and Taylor Anderson went 2-for-4 with three runs to lead the Tigers’ offense. Lily Rodriguez (2-for-4), Naomi Meyer (2-for-3) and Addison Smith (2-for-2, two RBIs) were Archer’s other top hitters.
Natalie Hogan was the winning pitcher, going four innings and allowing three runs on four hits.
Brookwood 4, North Oconee 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood closed the regular season with a 4-0 win over North Oconee on Thursday.
The Broncos, seeded third from Region 4-AAAAAAA state playoffs, got a shutout from Rachel Clark, who struck out eight in six innings of two-hit softball. She also was 1-for-3 with two RBIs at the plate.
Jessica Newsom led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple, two RBIs and two runs.
