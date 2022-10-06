PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan’s softball team blanked Cambridge 6-0 Thursday on Senior Night.
Ryley Kutter struck out 10 in a complete-game, two-hit shutout, and also had a double at the plate.
Christina McCoy hit a two-run home run and had three RBIs, Shayla Bahr had a solo home run and Macey Cintron went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Avery Tucker (triple, RBI) and Anna Kennedy (single) also made contributions in the win.
SOFTBALL
Mill Creek 7, Dacula 6
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek edged Dacula 7-6 on Thursday.
Olivia Howard had a hit, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs fro Dacula, while Elise Poss, Sydney Spayd and Saige Herbst had a hit and an RBI each. Mary Faulkner was 2-for-2 in the loss.
The Falcons broke the school single-season stolen base record with 79 after Emily Digby stole two bases (now with 21 on the season) and Kayla Dozier stole one (21 on the season).
Mountain View 13, Collins Hill 11
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View outlasted Collins Hill 13-11 on Thursday.
Rylie Smith, Bria Finley and Bella Teems each hit two-run home runs for Mountain View (12-12, 4-8). Smith (home run, single, three RBIs), Finley (home run, single, two RBIs, three runs), Teems (home run, three RBIs), Sarah Kate Sportsman (two doubles, single, RBI, three runs), Ahmari Braden (two singles, two RBIs), Sarah Anne Behunin (two singles, two RBIs) and Monse Hernandez (single) powered the Bears’ offense.
Hanna Evens was the winning pitcher, and Riley Ashby earned the save.
Despite the loss, Collins Hill had 12 hits with McKenzie Jones (2-for-4, home run, two RBIs), Mi’Shon King (2-for-4, home run, three RBIs), Kam Munson (2-for-2, two home runs, three RBIs, two walks) and Camryn Williams (2-for-3, RBI) leading the way. Emma Acosta, Monroe Oglesby, Lana Moore and Bella Sullivan added a hit each.
North Springs 9, GAC 4
ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 9-4 to North Springs on Thursday.
Commented