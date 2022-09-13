SUWANEE — Victoria Na struck out 16 in six innings Tuesday as North Gwinnett defeated Peachtree Ridge 9-1 in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball.
Na scattered five hits, three walks and an unearned run as the Bulldogs improved to 3-0 in the region.
Bell Faw went 3-for-4 with a double, and Ella Janish had two hits and three RBIs to lead the North offense. Avery Fielden drove in two runs with a triple, while Na, Amber Reed, Landry Rabitsch and Sydney Woyce also had big hits in the win.
SOFTBALL
Dacula 6, Collins Hill 4
DACULA — Mary Faulkner’s two-out, bases-loaded single was the difference Tuesday in Dacula’s 6-4 win over Collins Hill in 8-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
The Falcons also got two runs and two walks from Lianna Rodriguez, and two hits from Olivia Howard. Howard was the winning pitcher and Lyric Stewart picked up the save.
Collins Hill had a 9-4 edge in hits thanks in large part to Monroe Oglesby, who was a triple shy of the cycle. She went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double. She was backed up by MiShon King (1-for-3, RBI, sacrifice fly), Kam Munson (1-for-3, home run, walk), Sydney Kolacki (hit), Bella Sullivan (hit) and Lana Moore (hit).
McKenzie Jones allowed only four hits and two earned runs despite taking the loss. She struck out six.
Brookwood 10, South Gwinnett 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood routed South Gwinnett 10-0 in 4-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Thalia Martin was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs, Olivia Rogozinski was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Ashley Mejia Vega went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the win, while Anna Hillmer was 1-for-1 with a three-run home run. Tavia Robinson led the Broncos in hits, going 3-for-3 with a double and three runs.
Rachel Clark struck out eight in five innings for the win. She gave up only two hits.
Grayson 13, Newton 3
COVINGTON — Braxtyn Battle had four hits and Lily Davis had three Tuesday in Grayson’s 13-3 win over Newton in 4-AAAAAAA.
Alex Wiley and Nia McKnight had two hits each for the Rams. Anna DeBerry was the winning pitcher.
Duluth 12, Norcross 4
NORCROSS — Duluth rolled to a 12-4 win over Norcross in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
The Wildcats (8-4, 2-2) got a big day from Kaylie Zirger, who was 2-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI. She also was the winning pitcher.
Kendall Smiley was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Jayla Alexander went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, Honor Morton was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs, Saria Simmons was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI and Savannah Mees went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Lanier, Shiloh split
SUGAR HILL — Lanier and Shiloh split 8-AAAAAA games Tuesday.
Lanier won the opener 5-4, and Shiloh won 13-9 in Game 2.
Wesleyan 9, Dawson County 1
DAWSONVILLE — Macey Cintron struck out 12 in six innings Tuesday as Wesleyan defeated Franklin County 9-1 in region play.
Cintron also was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
The Wolves’ other top hitters were Avery Tucker (2-for-2, RBI, two stolen bases), Marjee Williams (2-for-4, home run, double), Christina McCoy (2-for-4, two doubles), Shayla Bahr (double, RBI, stolen base), Lily Nydam (2-for-3, RBI), Sarah Wren (single, RBI), Anna Kennedy (single) and Ryley Kutter (single).
Franklin County 5, Hebron 3
DACULA — Despite home runs from Addi McCullough and Britt Sissom, Hebron Christian lost 5-3 to Franklin County on Tuesday.
The Lions were doomed by three errors in the loss.
Banks County 3, Providence 0
LILBURN — Providence Christian lost 3-0 to Banks County on Tuesday.
Katie Perry struck out 11 and gave up only three unearned runs for the Storm (8-5, 1-1 region). Anna Rae Reeves led Providence with two hits, and Carly Stuzman and Zephorah George added a hit each.
