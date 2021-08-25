SNELLVILLE — Thalia Martin’s go-ahead home run in the bottom of the sixth inning capped the Brookwood softball team’s comeback Tuesday night in a 7-6 win over rival Parkview in Region 4-AAAAAAA.
The Broncos trailed 5-0 after the second inning before beginning their comeback.
Martin finished 2-for-3, while teammate Olivia Rogosinski went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Lorelei Sullivan (1-for-4, RBI, run), Ella Bahr (hit, run) and Jianna Sanchez (hit, run) also contributed in the win.
Rachel Clark pitched all seven innings with three strikeouts and earned the win.
SOFTBALL
Mountain View 3, Mill Creek 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Bella Teems pitched a complete game shutout Tuesday in Mountain View’s 3-0 victory over Mill Creek in the Region 8-AAAAAAA opener.
Teems allowed only three hits, struck out three and walked none.
Five Bears had two hits each — Rylie Smith (solo home run, single), Ahmari Braden (triple, RBI single), Kendal Henderson (two singles), Sarah Anne Behunin (two singles) and Chloe Jones (two singles). Monse Hernandez had a single and Sarah Kate Sportsman had a sacrifice fly for Mountain View (7-5).
Archer 8, Norcross 5
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mallory Clark went 2-for-3 and had four RBIs Tuesday in Archer’s 8-5 victory over Norcross in 7-AAAAAAA.
Annake Meadows also was 2-for-3 and was the winning pitcher, striking out five in seven innings. She gave up four hits and five runs (two earned).
The Tigers’ other offensive contributors included Taniya McGowan (1-for-3, two RBIs), K.K. Walls (two runs) and Kylie Rhymer (two runs).
Emma Sidey (2-for-3) and Lea Smith (two-run double) led the way for Norcross.
Discovery 11, Meadowcreek 3
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery won its home opener 11-3 in eight innings Tuesday against Meadowcreek.
The Titans (1-2) got big days at the plate from Jasmine Richardson (3-for-4, two RBIs) and Maria Yoselin Bonilla (3-for-4, three runs). Andrea Ruelas was the winning pitcher, striking out eight in six innings.
Peachtree Ridge 9, Collins Hill 7
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge built a seven-run lead in the third inning Tuesday and held on for a 9-7 win over Collins Hill in 8-AAAAAAA.
Juhles Kelly was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Lions, who stole eight bases as a team, led by two from Madison Jenkins. Zaia Hammond, Jaylah Farrell and Samantha Brown added RBIs in the win.
D’Amani Gadson pitched all seven innings for the win, striking out five and scattering 10 hits.
Collins Hill’s top hitters were Britney Phally (three hits, three runs, three stolen bases), Kam Munson (two hits, two runs, home run, stolen base) and Bella Sullivan (two hits, run, RBI). McKenzie Jones pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs for the Eagles. She struck out five.
Dacula 15, Shiloh 0
DACULA — Dacula stayed top 8-AAAAAA with a 15-0, three-inning win over Shiloh on Tuesday.
Emily Digby (three-run home run) and Izzy Forester (3-for-3, three RBIs) powered the offense, while Elise Poss and Lyric Stewart shared the pitching duties and allowe one hit.
GAC 16, Cedar Grove 4
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian won its 5-AAA opener Tuesday, 16-4 over Cedar Grove.
The Spartans (1-2) got eight strikeouts from pitcher Dadriana Bennett. They were led offensively by Charlee Cutchins (2-for-2, three RBIs), Annie Ahmed (2-for-2, two RBIs), Sarah Thomas (2-for-3, three RBIs) and Caroline Marschalk (2-for-3, two RBIs).
NCC 8, Providence 2
LILBURN — Megan Knight had a big game Tuesday, but Providence Christian lost 8-2 to North Cobb Christian.
Knight had a hit, reached base twice and stole five bases. Teammate Anna Reeves had a single, triple and two RBIs for the Storm (0-3).
