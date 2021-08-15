BUFORD — The first home run of Taylor Malvin’s high school career highlighted two Buford softball wins Saturday in the Rumble at the Ridge Tournament.
Malvin, an Ole Miss commitment, went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, three RBIs and a run in the Wolves’ 7-2 win over Grayson in Game 1. She was backed up by Emma Castorri (1-for-3, inside-the-park home run, two RBIs) and Abby McKinnis (2-for-3, RBI, two runs, stolen base).
Emma Grace Williams earned the victory after pitching all seven innings and allowing one earned run and four hits. She struck out four and walked none.
In Game 2, Olivia Duncan (2-0) struck out 10 and walked three in six innings in a 3-0 win over Alexander. She gave up three hits in the shutout.
Tavye Borders (2-for-2, run, four stolen bases), Abby McKinnis (1-for-2, triple, RBI, run), Malvin (1-for-3, RBI, two stolen bases) and Duncan (1-for-2) led the offense in the Alexander game.
Buford finished the tournament with a 3-0 record.
SOFTBALL
Mill Creek posts two wins
CUMMING – Mill Creek posted a 6-3 victory over South Forsyth on Saturday, and followed with a 10-2 victory over Brookwood.
In the South Forsyth win, Olivia Shaw was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run, Jasmine Sanchez was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Aria Davis went 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Cameron Wade was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run.
Reagan Lonsberry was the winning pitcher, striking out four in six innings.
In the Brookwood win, Lael Ayala (2-for-3, two runs, home run, four RBIs), Ava Brookshire (2-for-3, two RBIs), Abby Crowe (2-for-2, two runs, RBI) and Lindsay Kline (2-for-2) led the offense. Kline also earned the win, pitching five innings with five strikeouts and allowing one earned run.
Grayson 9, North Gwinnett 4
BUFORD — Emma Davis and Carrie Green had three hits each Saturday in Grayson’s 9-4 win over North Gwinnett at Buford. Green finished with two RBIs.
Grace Bryant, Braxtyn Battle and Alex Wiley each had a hit and an RBIs, and Carter Freeman added a hit.
Rylee Summers pitched six innings for the win. She struck out four and allowed seven hits.
Collins Hill goes 1-1
SUWANEE — Collins Hill split a Saturday doubleheader, falling 17-7 to North Oconee in the opener before rebounding for a 5-4 victory over Locust Grove.
Cam Williams went 3-for-4 in the win over Locust Grove, while the Eagles’ Sarah Buchanan (double, run) and Lana Moore (hit, RBI, outfield assist) chipped in offensively.
Buchanan also pitched two innings in relief for a save. Teammate Sydney Kolacki struck out five in five innings.
Kam Munson (2-for-4, two runs, RBI, stolen base), Williams (2-for-3, two runs, RBI), Moore (3-for-3, RBI) and Kolacki (3-for-3, RBI) led the way in the loss to North Oconee.
Mountain View splits
DACULA — Mountain View defeated Loganville 5-2, and lost to host Dacula 3-2 in a pair of Saturday games.
Freshman Riley Ashby pitched 6 2/3 innings to earn the win against Loganville, allowing six hits and no earned runs. Bella Teems got the final out for the save.
The Bears (5-3) were led offensively in the victory by Bria Finley (two doubles, two RBIs), Sarah Anne Behunin (two doubles, RBI), Sarah Kate Sportsman (single, double, RBI) and Callie Shrope (single, RBI). Kendal Henderson and Shaniya Jeffries added singles.
Sportsman went 3-for-3 with a double in the loss to Dacula, while Finley, Rylie Smith and Kayla Jones added singles. Shrope and Behunin drove in a run each with a sacrifice fly.
Teems pitched 6 2/3 innings against Dacula and allowed two hits, striking out six.
North goes 1-1
BUFORD — After dropping Saturday’s opener 9-4 to Grayson, North Gwinnett rebounded for a 12-0 win over Alexander in Game 2 at Buford.
Amber Reed got the Game 2 win, striking out six and walking none in three, no-hit innings. She also had a bases-clearing double for three RBIs.
Bella Faw was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in the win, while Mia Mitchell and Ella Janish hit home runs.
Wesleyan splits DH
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Macey Cintron starred in Wesleyan’s doubleheader split with Lovett and Thomas County Central on Saturday.
Cintron had a grand slam home run and was the winning pitcher, allowing no earned runs, in a 10-2 victory over Lovett. She added a two-run homer in Game 2, a 6-3 loss to TCC.
Jasmine Green (4-for-6, four stolen bases) and Ryley Kutter (2-for-4, three RBIs) also stood out in the two games, while the Wolves also got a double from Anna-Sophia Pinson, a triple from Christina McCoy and RBIs from Tinsley Bertram and Anna Kennedy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.