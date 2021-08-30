SUWANEE — Softball powers Buford and North Gwinnett battled to a 2-2 draw Monday when the game was halted after seven innings by lightning and storms.
Buford was a Class AAAAAA semifinal team last season, while North was AAAAAAA state runner-up.
Emma Castorri’s solo home run in the second inning gave Buford an early 1-0 lead, but North surged ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning on a two-run homer by Ella Janish.
Mackenzie Pickens delivered a solo home run in the top of the seventh innings, tying the score at 2-2. Buford (7-1-1) finished with just three hits, the other a triple by Taylor Malvin.
Emma Grace Williams pitched the first four innings for Buford, allowing five hits and two runs. She struck out two and walked none. Olivia Duncan pitched the final three innings, giving up one hit and no runs. She struck out three and walked none.
North’s Amber Reed pitched all seven innings and gave up all three Buford hits and two runs. She struck out 11 Wolves.
The Bulldogs’ Mary Grace Nellis had two hits, including a double. Reed, Marisa Miller and Mia Mitchell also had hits for North.
SOFTBALL
Grayson 7, Wesleyan 6
LOGANVILLE — Grayson edged Wesleyan 7-6 in non-region softball on Monday.
Macey Cintron struck out seven for Wesleyan and added an RBI single. The Wolves also got offensive contributions from Jasmine Green (3-for-4, two stolen bases), Ryley Kutter (2-for-4, double, RBI), Christina McCoy (4-for-5), Tinsley Bertram (2-for-4, RBI) and Imani Washington (single, two RBIs).
