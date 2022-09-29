marjee.jpg

Marjee Williams catches during a Wesleyan game.

 Special Photo

PEACHTREE CORNERS — Marjee Williams went 3-for-4 and drove in the game-winning run in walk-off fashion Wednesday as Wesleyan’s softball team edged Brookwood 5-4.

Shayla Bahr preceded Williams’ game-winner with a clutch, game-tying home run in the seventh inning.

