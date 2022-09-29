PEACHTREE CORNERS — Marjee Williams went 3-for-4 and drove in the game-winning run in walk-off fashion Wednesday as Wesleyan’s softball team edged Brookwood 5-4.
Shayla Bahr preceded Williams’ game-winner with a clutch, game-tying home run in the seventh inning.
Those hits made a winner out of pitcher Ryley Kutter, who struck out 11 in seven innings. Kutter also went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Avery Tucker (2-for-3, stolen base), Macey Cintron (2-for-2, game-winning run), Sarah Wren (single) and Christina McCoy (RBI) were the Wolves’ other offensive contributors.
SOFTBALL
Buford 10, Mountain View 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Emma Grace Williams pitched a six-inning shutout, Madison Pickens went 4-for-4 and Buford defeated Mountain View 10-0 Wednesday in Region 8-AAAAAAA.
Williams struck out six, walked none and allowed only three hits, improving to 6-0 on the season.
Pickens’ perfect day featured a double, two RBIs and three runs, while Adriana Martinez and Caroline Stanton provided the power. Martinez hit a three-run home run (her eighth of the season) and Stanton was 2-for-2 with a solo homer (her ninth of the season), a sacrifice fly, two RBIs and two runs. Mackenzie Pickens went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs as part of a 13-hit attack.
Buford improves to 20-0 overall and 11-0 in the region.
Jahnnie Patterson, Sarah Kate Sportsman and Rylie Smith had singles for Mountain View (11-11, 3-7).
The University of Georgia women’s volleyball team earned its first SEC win of the season, taking down the South Carolina Gamecocks in five sets Wednesday evening at Stegeman Coliseum (23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 15-12). Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.