SANDY SPRINGS — Sharona Huang threw a no-hitter Wednesday as Duluth’s softball team rolled to a 9-0 win at North Springs.
The Wildcats improve to 5-2 on the season.
SOFTBALL
Norcross 4, Westminster 3
NORCROSS — Norcross edged Westminster 4-3 in eight innings on Wednesday.
West Forsyth 6, Collins Hill 5
CUMMING — West Forsyth scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday for a 6-5 win over Collins Hill.
Collins Hill, which scored four runs in the third inning, got big gmaes at the plate from McKenzie Jones (2-for-3, home run, two RBIs, walk), Kam Munson (2-for-4, two runs, RBI, stolen base), Monroe Oglesby (2-for-4, RBI) and Lana Moore (1-for-3, triple, run, RBI).
Chestatee 16, Discovery 1
GAINESVILLE — Discovery fell 16-1 at Chestatee on Wednesday, falling to 1-3 on the season.
Kendall Cross had a line-drive triple for the Titans, who got their lone run when India Martinez stole home. Martinez also struck out three batters in her pitching role.
Shiloh 15, Rockdale 1
SNELLVILLE — Shiloh rolled to a 15-1 win over Rockdale County on Wednesday.
Melanie Jarquin had a double, while Shiloh starters Taelyn Phillips, Presley Lewis, Denae McDowell, Ashlyn Canada, Hope Gunn, Zoe Thompson, Montia Edwards and Tramaya Edwards also had hits.
Reserves Amaya Erby, Ayanna Erby, Jordyn Mercedes, Amber Searcy and Kennedy Striman added to the onslaught with offensive contributions in the third inning.
Gunn struck out four and was the winning pitcher.
