SUGAR HILL — Samantha Fadely’s two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Lanier’s softball team an 8-7 win over Riverwood on Tuesday.
Fadely was 3-for-3 in the victory with three RBIs, and teammate Ansley Idland was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.
Ashley Miner pitched five innings (five hits, five earned runs) with two strikeouts, and Hannah Ridley pitched two scoreless innings (two hits).
SOFTBALL
Collins Hill 12, Archer 2
SUWANEE — Kam Munson, Camryn Williams and McKenzie Jones each homered Tuesday in Collins Hill’s 12-2 win over Archer.
Munson was 3-for-3 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs, Williams was 2-for-3 with a homer, a double, two RBIs and a run and Jones was 2-for-2 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs. Peyton Powers went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run, and Monroe Oglesby walked three times, stole two bases and scored three runs.
Sydney Kolacki was the winning pitcher, striking out four and allowing one hit.
Dacula 12, Grayson 4
LOGANVILLE — Dacula defeated Grayson 12-4 in five innings for a season-opening victory Tuesday.
Winning pitcher Olivia Howard also had four RBIs, Saige Herbst was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Anderlyn Burford added two RBIs.
Parkview 6, Loganville 5
LILBURN — Parkview edged Loganville 6-5 in its season opener Tuesday.
Johns Creek 11, Norcross 9
NORCROSS — Johns Creek outlasted Norcross 11-9 on Tuesday.
Prince Avenue 11, Providence 1
LILBURN — Providence Christian fell 11-1 to Prince Avenue Christian in Tuesday’s season opener.
Katie Perry had a hit and an RBI, Kali Rosbury had a hit and a stolen base and Anna Reeves reached base twice and scored a run for the Storm. Perry also pitched and struck out nine, allowing only three earned runs.
