CUMMING — Ryley Kutter starred Wednesday as Wesleyan’s softball team advanced to the Region 7-AAA Tournament finals with an 8-0 win over Pickens.
Kutter struck out eight in six innings for the win, and also was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs at the plate.
The Wolves were led offensively by Marjee Williams (2-for-3, triple, three RBIs), Christina McCoy (4-for-4, RBI, stolen base), Macey Cintron (3-for-4, double, RBI), Avery Tucker (3-for-4, triple, stolen base), Sarah Wren (triple), Shayla Bahr (single, stolen base) and Alyssa Flood (RBI, two runs).
SOFTBALL
Mill Creek 12, Mountain View 10
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek slugged past Mountain View 12-10 in 8-AAAAAAA play Wednesday.
The Hawks will be the region’s No. 2 seed for the state tournament.
Mountain View (12-14, 4-10) was led by Chloe Jones (single, double, two RBIs), Kaylee Tullis (single, double, RBI), Gracie Camp (single, RBI), Sarah Kate Sportsman (single) and Jordan Faucett (two RBIs).
Hebron splits
CARNESVILLE — Hebron Christian went 1-1 Wednesday in the Region 8-AAA Tournament, securing a No. 3 seed for the state playoffs.
Gwen Hill struck out 10 in an opening 1-0 loss to Monroe Area before the Lions edged top seed Franklin County 6-5 in the nightcap. Brittyn Sissom hit a two-run home run in the victory.
