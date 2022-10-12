Brian_L_Morgan_20210812_BMC2252.jpg

Ryley Kutter

 Brian L. Morgan

CUMMING — Ryley Kutter starred Wednesday as Wesleyan’s softball team advanced to the Region 7-AAA Tournament finals with an 8-0 win over Pickens.

Kutter struck out eight in six innings for the win, and also was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs at the plate.

