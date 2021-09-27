DACULA — Ryley Kutter’s clutch performance powered the Wesleyan softball team to a 4-1 victory over Region 8-AAAAAA leader Dacula in a non-region matchup.
Kutter struck out 13 and scattered four hits over seven innings to earn the win, in addition to going 2-for-4 with a double at the plate.
The Wolves’ offense got other contributions from Marjee Williams (2-for-2, two doubles), Macey Cintron (double, two RBIs), Christina McCoy (triple, run), Jasmine Green (single, two stolen bases, run), Tinsley Bertram (single, run) and Anna-Sophia Pinson (single).
Dacula was led by Emily Stern, who was 2-for-3 with a solo home run.
SOFTBALL
Parkview 15, Grayson 5
LOGANVILLE — Parkview completed a three-game season sweep of Grayson with a 15-5 victory Monday night.
Olivia Kotowski hit a grand slam home run and Kyla Maxwell had a two-run homer for the Panthers.
Clarke Central 18, Discovery 3
ATHENS — Discovery lost 18-3 at Clarke Central on Monday.
The Titans’ Gabrielle Chavez was 1-for-2 with an RBI and teammate Andrea Ruelas pitched three innings and had two strikeouts.
Lanier 10, Shiloh 2
SUGAR HILL — Lanier rolled to a 10-2 victory over Shiloh in 8-AAAAAA play on Monday.
Hannah Ridley pitched five innings for the win, scattering three hits and striking out five.
The offense was led by Ansley Idland (1-for-3, double, three RBIs), Sam Fadely (1-for-1, two-run home run, walk, hit by pitch) and Madison Baessler (2-for-2, double).
George Walton 8, Hebron 0
MONROE — Hebron Christian lost 8-0 to George Walton on Monday.
Olivia Brewer, Jessie Parish and Sydney Samples each went 1-for-2 for the Lions (8-6).
