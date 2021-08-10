DACULA — Senior Rory Byrd drove in a pair of seventh-inning runs for the winning margin in Hebron Christian’s 7-6 victory over Bethlehem Christian in softball.
Olivia Brewer went 2-for-3 for the Lions, who also got contributions from Addi McCullough (1-for-3, triple), Dylan McCormack (1-for-3, winning pitcher), Layton Morris (1-for-3, double) and Jessie Parish (1-for-3, double). Bryleigh Sissom, Sydney Samples and Anna Clum added hits in the win.
Hebron is 2-0 on the season.
SOFTBALL
Peachtree Ridge 17, Duluth 4
DULUTH — Kennedy Harp drove in five runs on three hits, including a home run, Monday night in Peachtree Ridge’s 17-4 victory over Duluth.
Harp’s home run came in an eight-run fourth inning that also featured hits from Caroline Gilmore, Jaylah Jarrell (three hits) and Sidney Strange. Samantha Brown and Gilmore also had multiple hits for the Lions.
D’Amani Gadson was the winning pitcher, allowing four runs and five hits in five innings. She struck out six and walked none.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Saria Simmons went 3-for-3 to lead Duluth.
Parkview 11, Shiloh 1
SNELLVILLE — Parkview cruised to an 11-1 win over Shiloh on Monday.
Neriah Lee was 2-for-3 with two runs for the Panthers (2-0), while Kaily Collett was 2-for-4.
Flowery Branch 4, Mountain View 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View dropped to 3-2 on the season with a 4-0 loss Monday to Flowery Branch.
The Bears’ hits came from Kendal Henderson, Callie Shrope and Sarah Anne Behunin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.