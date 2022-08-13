LILBURN — Providence Christian’s softball team swept a Saturday doubleheader with Sandy Creek and Greater Atlanta Christian.
The Storm rolled to an 11-1 win in five innings against Sandy Creek behind Kali Rosbury and Katie Perry, who each went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Perry also was the winning pitcher, striking out 13 and allowing three hits.
In Game 2, Providence also needed only five innings to beat GAC 9-0. Anna Reeves and Zephorah George each had two hits, and Catherine Hauck and Carly Stutzman drove in runs. Perry was the winning pitcher again after an 11-strikeout, two-hitter.
Providence is now 2-1 on the season.
SOFTBALL
Buford sweeps
BUFORD — Buford defeated Lambert 2-1 and topped Lakeside-DeKalb 12-1 in Saturday’s Rumble at The Ridge Tournament.
Emma Castorri went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and Tavye Borders had an RBI double against Lambert. Emma Grace Williams pitched six innings and gave up three hits for the win. She struck out six and walked one. Olivia Duncan pitched thre final scoreless inning for the save.
In Game 2, Mackenzie Pickens went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBis against Lakeside, and Adriana Martinez had two RBIs and a double. Madison Pickens, Castorri and Kylie Gower also drove in runs.
Caroline Stanton, who also had a home run, was the winning pitcher after throwing two scoreless, hitless innings with five strikeouts and no walks. Addison Rackley followed with two innings of relief.
Duluth splits
CHAMBLEE — Duluth split a pair of games Saturday, falling 9-8 to Chamblee and defeating Dunwoody 14-5, as Kendall Smiley had a nine-RBI day.
In Game 1, Saria Simmons was 4-for-4 and scored four runs, while Smiley was 2-for-4 with four RBIs. In the nightcap, Smiley was 5-for-5 with two doubles, five RBIs and three runs, Sharona Huang was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Simmons went 2-for-3 with three runs.
Norcross loses two
NORCROSS — Norcross lost 10-7 to Tift County and 19-11 to Forsyth Central on Saturday.
GAC drops two
LILBURN — Greater Atlanta Christian lost its Saturday doubleheader 9-3 to Sandy Creek and 9-0 to Providence Christian.
