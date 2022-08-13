FZoqkWPWQAIymC4.jpg
Special Photo

LILBURN — Providence Christian’s softball team swept a Saturday doubleheader with Sandy Creek and Greater Atlanta Christian.

The Storm rolled to an 11-1 win in five innings against Sandy Creek behind Kali Rosbury and Katie Perry, who each went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Perry also was the winning pitcher, striking out 13 and allowing three hits.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.