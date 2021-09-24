HOSCHTON — Sidney Strange earned a gutsy save Thursday night as Peachtree Ridge hung on for a 12-11 victory at Mill Creek in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball.
Strange recorded the final out with the potential tying run at third base and the potential winning run at second base, helping her team hold off a comeback by Mill Creek, which trailed by eight runs in the third inning before it rallied.
Jaylah Jarrell went 3-for-5 to lead a 14-hit Peachtree Ridge attack, while Zaia Hammond, Kennedy Harp, Madison Jenkins and Sophie Aquio also had multi-hit games. Samantha Brown had an RBI each in the first and third innings, while Jenkins, Aquio, Emily Zimmerman and D’Amani Gadson had an RBI each in a six-run third inning.
Bre Brookshire was 2-for-3 for Mill Creek.
SOFTBALL
North Gwinnett 8, Collins Hill 2
SUWANEE — Amber Reed’s pitching and hitting lifted North Gwinnett to an 8-2 win over Collins Hill in 8-AAAAAAA play Thursday.
The left-hander was the winning pitcher in a seven-inning complete game, striking out eight and scattering three hits with one earned run. She also went 2-for-3 with a home run at the plate.
Jaylyn Benson and Ella Janish had two hits each in the win, and both Bella Faw and Kennedy Pickett had important doubles.
Collins Hill was led by Britney Phally (triple, run), Lana Moore (double, run), McKenzie Jones (double) and pitcher Sydney Kolacki (six strikeouts, no earned runs in three innings).
Archer 8, Dunwoody 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Annake Meadows pitched a six-inning, three-hit shutout Thursday in Archer’s 8-0 win over Dunwoody in 7-AAAAAAA.
K.K. Walls (3-for-4, three runs, three stolen bases), Alex Hollingsworth (2-for-4), Alayna Crutchfield (2-for-4) and Autumn Strange (3-for-4) led the Tigers’ offense.
Brookwood sweeps South
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood swept a 4-AAAAAAA doubleheader at South Gwinnett on Thursday, winning 25-2 in Game 1 and 18-0 in Game 2.
In Game 1, Thalia Martin (2-for-4) and Olivia Rogosinski (2-for-5) each had three RBIs, while Jessica Newsom (3-for-4) and Ella Bahr (3-for-3) had two RBIs apiece. Madison Oliver (1-for-2) and Kennedy Horton (1-for-3) also drove in runs.
Rachel Clark was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts in four innings in Game 1.
Martin went 2-for-3 with four RBIs to lead the Broncos’ in Game 2, while Ashley Mejia Vega was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Olivia Jaime went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Newsom (3-for-4), Ava Layson (2-for-4), Cam Alexander, Oliver (2-for-3) and Horton (2-for-4) added an RBI each.
Mejia Vega threw three innings with three strikeouts for the Game 2 win.
Grayson 14, Newton 1
COVINGTON — Nia McKnight had three hits and four RBIs Thursday in Grayson’s 14-1, 4-AAAAAAA win at Newton.
Carrie Green and Rylee Summers had two hits each, while Carter Freeman and Lainey Pettit each had a hit and two RBIs. Summers pitched five innings with three strikeouts for the win.
Buford 17, Winder-Barrow 5
WINDER — Mackenzie Pickens was 3-for-3 with a three-run home run, a two-run home run and four runs scored Thursday in Buford’s 17-5 win over Winder-Barrow.
The Wolves’ Taylor Malvin went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs, Olivia Haag was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run and Adriana Martinez was 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs.
Buford (15-2-1, 7-2) got a four-inning, five-strikeout night from pitcher Emma Grace Williams (7-0).
Dacula 11, Lanier 1
DACULA — Emily Digby had a grand slam home run and Maia Mumpfield drove in two runs Thursday in Dacula’s 11-1 win over Lanier in 8-AAAAAA.
Elise Poss pitched five innings with five strikeouts for the win.
Westminster 4, GAC 0
ATLANTA — Westminster defeated Greater Atlanta Christian 4-0 on Thursday.
Wesleyan 19, Mount Pisgah 0
JOHNS CREEK — Winning pitcher Macey Cintron had a home run, a double and four RBIs in a 19-0 victory over Mount Pisgah on Thursday.
Teammate Christina McCoy was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, Lily Nydam went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Jasmine Green was 3-for-3 in the win. Ryley Kutter (double, two RBIs), Tinsley Bertram (double, three RBIs), Marjee Williams (single, RBI), Carolena Pinson (RBI single), Anna Kennedy (single), Debra Adent (RBI) and Jessica Nolan (RBI) also played well.
Hebron 10, King’s Ridge 2
ALPHARETTA — Hebron Christian improved to 8-5 on the season with a 10-2 win over King’s Ridge on Thursday.
The Lions were led offensively by Bryleigh Sissom (2-for-2, four RBIs), Natalie Helton (2-for-4) and Taylor Mansell (2-for-2, RBI). Olivia Brewer, Jessie Parish, Layton Morris and Addi McCullough (double) added hits, and Dylan McCormack was the winning pitcher.
