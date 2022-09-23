SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge defeated North Gwinnett 4-1 Thursday, and created a tie atop the Region 7-AAAAAAA softball standings between the two teams.
Both the Lions and Bulldogs are 4-1 in the region with a two-game lead on third-place Duluth.
A.J. Muhammad pitched a complete game for the win and struck out two, holding the dangerous North lineup to a single earned run.
Madison Jenkins provided the big hit for the Lions with a three-run home run, while teammate Jaylah Jarrell had a solo homer and Skylar Campbell went 2-for-3. Victoria Epps added a hit, and Samantha Brown, Kennedy Harp and Amiya Hunt played well on defense.
SOFTBALL
Buford 8, Collins Hill 0
BUFORD — Caroline Stanton pitched a complete-game, one-hitter Thursday as Buford topped Collins Hill 8-0 in six innings.
Stanton (5-0) struck out 10 and walked one.
Adriana Martinez was 2-for-2 and hit her seventh home run of the season, finishing with three RBIs, and Madison Pickens went 2-for-3 with an RBI, two runs and two stolen bases. Olivia Duncan (1-for-1, solo home run) and Addison Rackley (1-for-3, triple, RBI) also contributed at the plate. It was Duncan’s fourth homer of the season.
Grayson 7, Brookwood 3
LOGANVILLE — Grayson claimed a big 7-3 win over Brookwood in 4-AAAAAAA on Thursday.
Rams pitcher Anna DeBerry gave up one earned run in 4 2/3 innings, and Bailey Fowler gave up no earned runs and only one hit in relief.
Braxtyn Battle led Grayson with three hits, while Carrie Green and Nia McKnight each had two hits, including a triple each. Grace Bryant and Alex Wiley added a hit and an RBI each.
Mill Creek 13, Mountain View 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mill Creek routed Mountain View 13-1 in five innings in 8-AAAAAAA play Thursday.
Mountain View (10-9, 2-6) got an RBI single from Kendal Henderson and singles from Callie Shrope, Bella Teems and Chloe Jones.
Archer 11, Newton 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer dominated Newton for an 11-1 win in 4-AAAAAAA on Thursday.
Annake Meadows pitched a five-inning, three-hitter for the win, and also was 1-for-3 at the plate. Taylor Anderson (2-for-3, RBI), Kaitlyn Rojas (2-for-2, three RBIs), Erin Lott (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Addison Smith (2-for-2, two runs) also had big games for the Tigers.
Discovery 12, Berkmar 3
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery posted a 12-3 victory over Berkmar on Thursday, improving to 3-12 on the season.
Zoe Perez went 2-for-2 with an RBI and also was the winning pitcher, striking out two. She also recorded a double play, catching a popup and throwing out a runner who didn’t get back to second base.
