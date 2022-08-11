SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge opened the softball season with a 6-0 victory over Pickens on Thursday.
Freshman A.J. Muhammad pitched a complete game shutout with three strikeouts in her first varsity game.
The Lions’ top hitters were Kennedy Harp (2-for-3, triple), Jaylah Jarrell (2-for-3, double), Madison Jenkins (2-for-3) and Amiya Hunt (two RBIs).
SOFTBALL
Brookwood 10, South Forsyth 2
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood cruised past South Forsyth 10-2 on Thursday.
The Broncos’ offense was led by Thalia Martin (2-for-2, double, RBI, two runs), Olivia Rogozinski (2-for-3, RBI, three runs), Ashley Mejia-Vega (2-for-3, three RBIs, run), Tavia Robinson (2-for-3, two runs) and Rachel Clark (1-for-2, two RBIs).
The winning pitcher was Kiersten Costantino, who struck out three in a six-inning complete game.
Mountain View 8, Grayson 2
LOGANVILLE — Sarah Anne Behunin went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs Thursday as Mountain View beat Grayson 8-2.
Bria Finley (two hits, double, RBI), Ahmari Braden (two hits), Callie Shrope (three RBIs on three sacrifice flies) and Rylie Smith (single, RBI) also stood out for the Bears, who also got hits from Sarah Kate Sportsman, Kendal Henderson and Chloe Jones.
Bella Teems pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-hit softball for the win. Hanna Evens pitched the final 1 2/3 innings.
Mountain View is 3-0 on the season.
Parkview 16, Shiloh 4
SNELLVILLE — Parkview cruised to a 16-4 win over Shiloh on Thursday.
Norcross 10, South Gwinnett 0
SNELLVILLE — Norcross cruised to a 10-0 victory over South Gwinnett on Thursday.
Leah Cohen was the winning pitcher with a two-hit shutout.
Dacula 4, Jackson County 1
DACULA — Leilani Johnson hit a two-run home run and Sydney Spayd had a solo home run in Dacula’s 4-1 win over Jackson County on Thursday.
Elise Poss was the winning pitcher, allowing five hits and striking out two in a complete game.
North Oconee 4, Seckinger 1
BOGART — Despite a solid outing in the circle from Addison Watson, Seckinger fell 4-1 in 10 innings at North Oconee on Thursday.
Watson pitched all 10 innings, striking out six and scattering nine hits.
Malissa Felbaum went 2-for-4 to lead the Seckinger offense, while the Jaguars played error-free defense through 10 innings. Catcher Kelley Feigen had the defensive highlight, throwing out a North Oconee runner attempting to steal third base in the 10th inning.
