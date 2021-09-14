LILBURN — Neriah Lee’s bunt single in the bottom of the 10th inning drove in the game-winning run in walk-off fashion Tuesday as Parkview edged rival Brookwood 3-2 in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball.
Olivia Kotowski pitched all 10 innings for the Panthers, who were led at the plate by Kayla Lester (2-for-4), Zayla Skakel (2-for-4) and Ally Graden (2-for-2).
Brookwood got a big day from Thalia Martin, who was 3-for-4 with a home run. Kennedy Horton was 1-for-4 with an RBI and both Olivia Rogisinski and Lorelei Sullivan went 2-for-5. Rachel Clark pitched all nine innings with three strikeouts for the Broncos.
SOFTBALL
Archer 10, Dunwoody 7
DUNWOODY — Four Archer players homered Tuesday in a 10-7 victory over Dunwoody in 7-AAAAAAA play.
Annake Meadows pitched six innings and was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and Mallory Clark went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Alex Hollingsworth was 2-for-4 with a home run and Jadyn Jenks was 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs.
K.K. Walls (2-for-3, two runs, one RBI) and Kylie Rhymer (2-for-2, two runs) also contributed offensively.
Discovery 27, Central Gwinnett 18
LAWRENCEVILLE — Seniors Dakota Vaughn, Mya McDonald and Jasmine Richardson had big games Tuesday on Senior Night, powering Discovery to a 27-18 win over Central Gwinnett.
Vaughn went 4-for-5 with four RBIs, McDonald was 4-for-6 with a home run and five RBIs and Richardson was 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs.
The Titans (3-2) got a pitching victory from Andrea Rules, who went all six innings and struck out eight. She also caught five pop-ups.
Norcross 10, Duluth 2
NORCROSS — Norcross beat Duluth 10-2 in five innings on Tuesday for a 7-AAAAAAA win.
Reagan McCoy went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and Molly Hamrick was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Norcross offense. Emma Sidey was the winning pitcher.
Mountain View 6, Collins Hill 3
LAWRENCEVILLE — Ahmari Braden’s two-run triple highlighted a four-run fourth inning in Mountain View’s 6-3 win over Collins Hill. The Bears trailed 3-1 before the fourth-inning outburst.
Braden finished with three hits and a stolen base, while Callie Shrope and Kendal Henderson had a single and an RBI each. Jahnnie Patterson had a sacrifice fly, an RBI and a stolen base, while Sarah Kate Sportsman, Bria Finley, Rylie Smith and Sarah Anne Behunin added singles.
Bella Teems was the winning pitcher in a seven-inning complete game, scattering five hits and allowing one earned run. She struck out 10 and walked two.
The Bears are 11-8 overall and 4-2 in 8-AAAAAAA.
Collins Hill was led by Kam Munson (2-for-4, double, run) and Britney Phally (2-for-4, run, RBI, stolen base).
North Gwinnett 9, Peachtree Ridge 3
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett defeated Peachtree Ridge 9-3 Tuesday, improving to 9-3 overall and 6-0 in 8-AAAAAAA.
Amber Reed was the winning pitcher, striking out five and allowing seven hits in six innings. She recorded the 350th strikeout of her career in the victory.
The Bulldogs had 13 hits, led by Jaylyn Benson’s three hits and an RBI. Savannah Hardy had two hits, including a three-run home run. Simone Leonard, Ella Janish and Marisa Miller chipped in two hits each.
Kennedy Harp went 2-for-3 with a home run for Peachtree Ridge, and teammate Juhles Kelly had a double and an RBI.
Lanier 6, Shiloh 4
SNELLVILLE — Lauren Cothern pitched Lanier to a 6-4 win over Shiloh in 8-AAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Cothern struck out 10, walked four and scattered five hits.
Celia Sampona went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a triple to lead the Longhorns’ offense, while teammates Ashley Miner and Madison Baessler each went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Buford 8, Habersham 0
BUFORD — Emma Grace Williams struck out a career-high nine in Buford’s 8-0 win over Habersham Central in five innings on Tuesday.
Williams (6-0) didn’t walk a batter and gave up five hits. No Habersham runner reached second base.
The Wolves (14-1-1, 6-1 in 8-AAAAAA) were powered offensively by Madison Pickens (2-for-2, double, two RBIs, three runs, three stolen bases), Adriana Martinez (1-for-3, two RBIs) and Emma Castorri (1-for-2, RBI, run, stolen base).
Sandy Creek 8, GAC 3
TYRONE — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 8-3 to Sandy Creek in region play on Tuesday.
Wesleyan 15, Prince Avenue 0
BOGART — Wesleyan racked up 21 hits in a 15-0 victory over Prince Avenue Christian on Tuesday.
Ryley Kutter struck out eight in 3 2/3 innings, and Macey Cintron struck out two in 2 1/3 innings to split the pitching duties. Cintron also went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs.
The Wolves’ other top performers were Jasmine Green (4-for-4, four stolen bases), Tinsley Bertram (3-for-4, double, RBI), Imani Washington (2-for-3, home run, three RBIs) and Carolena Pinson (2-for-3, home run, three RBIs).
Hebron 12, Loganville Christian 0
LOGANVILLE — Hebron Christian routed Loganville Christian 12-0 on Tuesday.
The Lions were led by winning pitcher Dylan McCormack (2-for-3, RBI), Bryleigh Sissom (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Addison McCullough (3-for-3, two RBIs). Natalie Helton, Jessie Parish, Layton Morris and Taylor Mansell added hits.
Providence 9, North Cobb Christian 6
KENNESAW — After an 0-8 start, Providence Christian posted its second win in two days with a 9-6 win over North Cobb Christian on Tuesday.
Anna Reeves had three hits, two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Storm (2-8), and Lindsay Mosley had two hits, two stolen bases and an RBI. Megan Knight contributed two RBIs.
Katie Perry threw all eight innings for the win. She struck out nine and allowed seven hits.
