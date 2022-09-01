LILBURN — Braelyn Queen’s RBI single in the sixth inning brought home the go-ahead run Wednesday in Parkview’s 5-4 win over rival Brookwood in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball.
Sophie Arnold led off the sixth inning with a double to set up Queen, who went 2-for-4 in the victory. Lauren Brister went 2-for-3 with a home run for the Panthers.
Izzy Salinas was the winning pitcher after entering in the third inning and tossing five scoreless innings.
SOFTBALL
Grayson 9, Norcross 1
LOGANVILLE — Grayson rolled to a 9-1 victory over Norcross on Wednesday.
Anna DeBerry pitched four innings without allowing an earned run and gave up two hits in earning the win. Braxtyn Battle had two hits, including an inside-the-park home run, while the Rams’ Carrie Green and Alex Wiley also had two hits each.
Nia McKnight, Wendy Serratos, Lily Davis and Taylor Dembowski also had hits for Grayson.
Wesleyan 11, White County 0
CLEVELAND — Wesleyan routed White County 11-0 on Wednesday.
Macey Cintron pitched a four-inning, one-hitter for the win, and also was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Teammate Christina McCoy was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three stolen bases.
Lily Nydam (2-for-3, double, two RBIs), Sarah Wren (2-for-2, RBI), Ryley Kutter (double, RBI), Avery Tucker (single, RBI), Shayla Bahr (single), Taylor Webb (RBI) and Anna Kennedy (RBI) also contributed offensively for Wesleyan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.