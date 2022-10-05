LILBURN — Parkview wrapped up the Region 4-AAAAAAA softball title Wednesday night with a 6-5 victory over rival Brookwood.
The Panthers improve to 18-9 on the season.
Brookwood got a solid effort from pitcher Nya Langlais, who pitched four innings and didn’t allow an earned run. She struck out five and allowed one hit.
The Broncos’ offensive leaders were Jessica Newsom (3-for-4), Lorelei Sullivan (2-for-4, run), Thalia Martin (3-for-4), Olivia Rogozinski (1-for-4, RBI, run), Ella Bahr (2-for-3, two runs) and Madison Oliver (1-for-3, RBI).
SOFTBALL
Buford 15, Central Gwinnett 0
BUFORD — Buford celebrated Senior Night with a 15-0 victory over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAAA play on Wednesday.
Olivia Duncan allowed one hit and struck out nine in three innings, improving to 10-0 on the season.
Sophomores Gabby Pierre (double, three RBIs) and Carolyn Cagle (1-for-1, two RBIs, run) made their first varsity starts and had their first varsity hits. Addie Rackley (double, two RBIs, three runs) and Kylie Gower (double, two RBIs, two runs) were the Wolves’ other top offensive contributors.
Buford (22-0, 13-0) already wrapped up the region title with Tuesday’s win against Mill Creek. The Wolves celebrated a senior class that has a 106-23-1 career record with three region titles and three state Final Four appearances.
Grayson 7, Archer 6
LAWRENCEVILLE — Nia McKnight had two hits and three RBIs Wednesday as Grayson edged Archer 7-6.
Braxtyn Battle and Carrie Green also had two hits each for the Rams, and Grace Bryant had a two-out, two-run hit in the win. Wendy Serratos chipped in a hit.
Anna DeBerry scattered four earned runs and seven hits, striking out two for the Rams.
North Gwinnett 5, Mill Creek 3
HOSCHTON — North Gwinnett rallied in the seventh inning for a 3-1 victory over Mill Creek on Wednesday.
Trailing 3-1 in the seventh, Mary Grace Nellis and Sydney Woyce led off with back-to-back singles and Addie Pierce bunted the runners over. After Olivia Chuck drew a walk, Amber Reed and Bella Faw had consecutive hits to drive in four runs for the 5-3 lead.
Addison Miles was the winning pitcher, scattering nine hits in a complete game. She gave up one earned run.
Providence 19, East Jackson 11
COMMERCE — Providence Christian slugged past East Jackson for a 19-11 victory in five innings on Wednesday.
Anna Rae Reeves had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs in the win. Nicole Wieczynski had two hits and four RBIs for the Storm, and Lindsay Mosley had three RBIs.
