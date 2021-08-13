HOSCHTON — Olivia Shaw went 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple and four RBIs Thursday, powering Mill Creek’s softball team to a 10-1 win over Dawson County.
Cameron Wade was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for the Hawks, while Aria Davis (2-for-3, double, two runs) and Abby Crowe (1-for-2, triple, run) also contributed offensively.
SOFTBALL
Mountain View 7, Apalachee 6
WINDER — Sarah Anne Behunin’s two-run single in the seventh inning drove in the tying and go-ahead runs Thursday in Mountain View’s 7-6 win at Apalachee.
The Bears (4-2) also got solid games from Callie Shrope (single, two RBIs), Jahnnie Patterson (two singles), Sarah Kate Sportsman (single) and Kendal Henderson (single). Bella Teems was the winning pitcher, throwing four scoreless innings of one-hit relief with six strikeouts. Teems also had an RBI on a sacrifice fly.
Parkview 9, Grayson 1
LILBURN — Olivia Kotowski held Grayson to four hits and Parkview posted a 9-1 victory Thursday in the teams’ Region 4-AAAAAAA opener.
The Panthers were led at the plate by Lauren Brister (3-for-4), Kotowski (2-for-3), Braelyn Queen (2-for-3), Zayla Skakel (2-for-3, two runs) and Neriah Lee (two runs).
Brookwood 9, Newton 1
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood won its 4-AAAAAAA opener 9-1 over Newton on Thursday.
Rachel Clark was the winning pitcher after going five innings of one-hit softball with three strikeouts. The only run she allowed was unearned.
Brookwood’s top hitters were Thalia Martin (2-for-2, two-run home run), Olivia Jaime (2-for-3, double, four RBIs), Olivia Rogosinski (1-for-1, RBI) and Ella Bahr (1-for-3, RBI).
North Gwinnett 7, Lambert 0
SUWANEE — Amber Reed and Lilly Runaas dominated in the circle and North Gwinnett rolled to a 7-0 win over Lambert in its season opener Thursday.
Reed earned the win after going five innings, allowing one hit and striking out 11 with no walks. Runaas went the final two innings without allowing a hit and striking out three.
Mia Mitchell had two hits, including a solo home run, to lead the North offense. Landry Rabitsch had two hits and an RBI and Bella Faw had a double and two RBIs.
Peachtree Ridge 6, South Forsyth 1
SUWANEE — Kennedy Harp and Madison Jenkins had a home run and two hits each Thursday in Peachtree Ridge’s 6-1 win over South Forsyth.
Samantha Brown gave the Lions an RBI double in the first inning for a quick lead before Harp and Jenkins tacked onto the lead, making a winner of pitcher D’Amani Gadson, who allowed six hits and a run in seven innings.
Collins Hill 4, Winder-Barrow 2
SUWANEE — Collins Hill edged Winder-Barrow 4-2 on Thursday.
McKenzie Jones pitched five innings without allowing an earned run, and also chipped in with a double and an RBI. Sydney Kolacki pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts for the save.
The Eagles also got good games from Kam Munson (2-for-4, run), Sarah Buchanan (double, RBI, run) and Bella Sullivan (hit, RBI).
Wesleyan 2, Sprayberry 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Ryley Kutter led Wesleyan to a 2-1 win over Sprayberry on Thursday.
Kutter struck out 11 in eight innings for the win, and also was 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. Teammate Macey Cintron finished off the victory with a walk-off double, capping a rally that began with a single and stolen base from Jasmine Green.
Catcher Marjee Williams played well defensively for the Wolves.
Hebron 19, Lanier 8
SUGAR HILL — Hebron Christian stayed unbeaten with a 19-8, nine-inning win over Lanier on Thursday.
The Lions (3-0) were led offensively by Dylan McCormack (2-for-4, three RBIs, double, winning pitcher), Layton Morris (2-for-5, three RBIs), Bryleigh Sissom (3-for-5, three RBIs, double) and Taylor Mansell (2-for-2, RBI). Natalie Helton, Jessie Parish, Olivia Brewer and Rory Byrd also had hits in the win.
Providence 13, Prince Avenue 0
LILBURN — Providence Christian fell 13-0 to Prince Avenue Christian on Thursday in the season opener.
Grace Hauck, Maymie deMayo and Anna Reeves had hits for the Storm, and deMayo and Mosley had stolen bases.
