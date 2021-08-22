BUFORD — A day after her first career home run in high school softball, Buford’s Olivia Haag earned a pitching victory in her first varsity start in the circle.
The senior pitched five scoreless innings, allowing only four hits, in a 5-0 victory over Harris County on Saturday in the Hawk Invitational. She struck out three and walked two.
Olivia Duncan pitched the sixth and final inning before tournament time limits stopped the game. Duncan also went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run.
Other top hitters for the Wolves (5-1) were Abby McKinnis (1-for-2, triple, two RBIs), Emma Castorri (1-for-3, solo home run) and Mackenzie Pickens (1-for-3, triple, run).
SOFTBALL
Mountain View goes 1-1
BUFORD — Mountain View split its Saturday games in the Hawk Invitational at Buford.
The Bears defeated Harris County 3-1 behind a six-inning complete game from Bella Teems, who allowed two hits and struck out six. Sarah Anne Behunin (two hits, two RBIs), Callie Shrope (single, RBI, run) and Kendal Henderson (single) led the offense.
Mountain View lost 1-0 to Flowery Branch despite great pitching from Riley Ashby, who gave up only three hits in six innings. She struck out two. The Bears (6-5) got two singles each from Jahnnie Patterson and Sarah Kate Sportsman in the Flowery Branch game.
Holy Innocents’ 9, Providence 1
LILBURN — Providence Christian fell 9-1 to Holy Innocents’ on Saturday.
The Storm (0-2) got offensive contributions from Megan Knight (single, RBI, stolen base), Grace Hauck (reached base twice, stolen base) and Maymie deMayo (reached base twice, stolen base).
