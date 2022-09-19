BUFORD — Olivia Duncan’s one-hitter and career-high 13 strikeouts with no walks carried Buford’s softball team to a 3-1 win over Walnut Grove on Monday.
Duncan (8-0) pitched all seven innings and took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, when she gave up a leadoff home run to Malorie Watson.
The Wolves (16-0) got an offensive spark from Mackenzie Pickens, who scored all three runs, stole three bases and was hit by a pitch twice. Adriana Martinez (1-for-3, double, RBI), Caroline Stanton (1-for-3, RBI), Madison Pickens (1-for-3, stolen base) and Emma Castorri (1-for-3, stolen base) were Buford’s other top hitters.
SOFTBALL
Archer 18, Duluth 12
DULUTH — Archer slugged past Duluth 18-12 on Monday.
Annake Meadows pitched four innings, and allowed one earned run for the victory. She also was 2-for-5 with three RBIs.
Taylor Anderson (3-for-4, four RBIs), Lexi Evans (2-for-5), Mia Johnson (4-for-4, four RBIs), Erin Lott (1-for-2, two RBIs), Addison Smith (2-for-4) and Kaitlyn Rojas (2-for-4) also stood out for the Tigers.
Grayson 11, Lanier 3
SUGAR HILL — Carrie Green had three hits, and Nia McKnight had two hits and three RBIs Monday in Grayson’s 11-3 win at Lanier.
Lily Davis and Grace Bryant added RBI singles in the victory.
Anna DeBerry was the winning pitcher, giving up one earned run on three hits in four innings. Bailey Fowler gave up no earned runs in relief.
