SUWANEE — North Gwinnett’s softball team defeated Parkview 4-1 Wednesday, giving head coach Amanda Heil her 100th career victory.
Heil, a North grad, has been head softball coach at her alma mater since 2019. She led the Bulldogs to last season’s state championship in Class AAAAAAA.
Victoria Na also reached a milestone with her 100th strikeout of the season. She pitched six innings and picked up her eighth win, giving up one earned run and one hit. She struck out 14.
Landry Rabitsch (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Avery Fielden (two hits, double, RBI) led the North offense.
SOFTBALL
Buford 4, Wesleyan 0
BUFORD — Freshman Caroline Stanton pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing two hits over seven innings in Buford’s 4-0 win over Wesleyan on Wednesday.
Stanton (3-0) struck out eight and walked one in her third varsity start in the circle. She was backed up by great defense, including three assists from second baseman Kylie Gower and a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.
Buford (12-0) was led at the plate by Mackenzie Pickens (1-for-3, solo home run), Madison Pickens (1-for-2, RBI, stolen base), Adriana Martinez (sacrifice fly, RBI) and Olivia Duncan (pinch-hit single, RBI).
Duluth 14, Roswell 2
ROSWELL — Duluth improved to 7-3 on the season with a 14-2 victory over Roswell on Wednesday.
Saniya Simmons went 2-for-2 with four RBIs, and Saria Simmons walked twice, scored two runs and stole four bases. Kaylie Zirger had a double and two RBIs, Kendall Smiley was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs and Sharona Huang was 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs and two RBIs.
Huang also was the winning pitcher.
The Wildcats are 7-3 on the season.
Northview 20, Discovery 7
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery dropped a 20-7 game to Northview on Wednesday.
The Titans (1-10) were led at the plate by Angelica Cortina (2-for-3, RBI, two stolen bases), Kendall Cross (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Zoe Perez (2-for-3, double, two RBIs).
Providence 7, Sandy Creek 6
TYRONE — Providence Christian edged Sandy Creek 7-6 Wednesday.
Lindsay Mosley (two hits, double, two RBIs), Anna Rae Reeves (two hits, home run, RBI) and Carly Stutzman (two hits, double, RBI) led the Storm offense. Katie Perry scattered five hits and struck out 12 to earn the pitching victory.
