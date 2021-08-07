CUMMING — First-year Norcross softball coach Hannah Beth Baker earned her first victory with the Blue Devils on Saturday.
Leah Cohen was the winning pitcher as Norcross defeated host Forsyth Central 5-3.
The Blue Devils’ top hitters were Lea Smith (2-for-4, two RBIs), Emma Sidey (2-for-3, two runs), Molly Hamrick (two hits, RBI) and Addie Donahue (two hits, RBI).
SOFTBALL
Mountain View splits
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View split a pair of home softball games Saturday, falling 3-2 to Jackson County in the opener and defeating Cambridge 11-9 in the nightcap.
Ahmari Braden pitched 6 1/3 innings of four-hit softball in the loss to Jackson County, striking out seven and giving up just on earned run. She struck out seven.
Bria Finley (double, RBI, run) and Sarah Kate Sportsman (single, run) led the Bears’ offense in that game.
In Game 2, Braden had two hits, including a double, and scored a run. Mountain View also got big games at the plate against Cambridge from Sportsman (two hits), Callie Shrope (two hits, double, run, two RBIs), Finley (two hits), Monse Hernandez (two hits, triple, run, two RBIs), Rylie Smith (three-run double), Jahnnie Patterson (double, two runs, RBI) and Kendal Henderson (RBI).
Freshman Riley Ashby was the winning pitcher in the nightcap after four innings of relief.
