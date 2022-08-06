Bear1.jpg

LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View opened the softball season with home victories over Seckinger and Chattahoochee on Saturday.

The Bears defeated Seckinger 4-1 behind a complete game from Bella Teems, who struck out six for the win. Hanna Evens pitched four innings for the victory and Riley Ashby pitched three innings for the save in their second game, a 9-5 win over Chattahoochee.

