LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View opened the softball season with home victories over Seckinger and Chattahoochee on Saturday.
The Bears defeated Seckinger 4-1 behind a complete game from Bella Teems, who struck out six for the win. Hanna Evens pitched four innings for the victory and Riley Ashby pitched three innings for the save in their second game, a 9-5 win over Chattahoochee.
Mountain View was led offensively by Rylie Smith (three hits, home run, four RBIs), Sarah Kate Sportsman (three hits, three RBIs), Ahmari Braden (three hits, two stolen bases), Sarah Anne Behunin (two hits, double, RBI), Jahnnie Patterson (two hits, two stolen bases) and Bria Finley (two-run home run).
SOFTBALL
North Gwinnett splits
CUMMING — North Gwinnett splits its games Saturday, falling 7-1 in a five-inning game to host South Forsyth before routing Chamblee 12-0.
Mary Grace Nellis, Addie Pierce and Ella Janish had hits in the opening loss.
In the win over Chamblee, North racked up 13 hits with two each from Bella Faw, Victoria Na, Avery Fielden and Landry Rabitsch. Olivia Chuck and Taylor Cohron drove in three runs each in the victory.
Seckinger drops two
LAWRENCEVILLE — Seckinger lost a pair of close games Saturday, falling 4-1 to host Mountain View and 12-9 to Chattahoochee.
In the Mountain View game, Kelley Feigen hit the first home run in school history and McKenna Major went 2-for-3. Megan Whitt was 1-for-1 with a walk in the loss.
Feigen went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs against Chattahoochee, and Kaylee Cook drove in three runs. Seckinger put up eight runs in the fourth inning vs. Chattahoochee with RBIs from Feigen, Cook, Mia Humphries, Addison Watson, Malissa Felbaum and Sophia Melanson.
