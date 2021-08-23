SUWANEE — Marisa Miller topped the 100-RBI mark for her career Monday, and North Gwinnett rolled to a 13-1 win over Collins Hill in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball.
Miller went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and teammate Amber Reed was 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead a 13-hit attack. Reed also was the winning pitcher after four innings of work.
Simone Leonard and Savannah Hardy each had two hits for the Bulldogs.
SOFTBALL
Duluth 14, GAC 4
DULUTH — Duluth defeated Greater Atlanta Christian 14-4 on Monday.
Lindsay Robinson led the Wildcats, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs. Saria Simmons drew four walks and scored two runs in the win.
Aaliyah Perez struck out two in 2 1/3 innings for the win, while Marisa Sterberg was 5-for-5 on putouts.
Grayson 12, Newton 0
COVINGTON — Grayson posted a 12-0 win at Newton on Monday in 4-AAAAAAA play.
Rylee Summers was the winning pitcher (three innings, three strikeouts, one hit) and also had a hit and three RBIs. Nia McKnight had three hits and an RBI, while Carrie Green (two hits), Grace Bryant (two hits, two RBIs) and Alex Wiley (two hits) also had big games.
Norcross 14, South Gwinnett 11
NORCROSS — Norcross outlasted South Gwinnett in a 14-11 victory Monday.
Sara Tracey (three hits, three RBIs), Lea Smith (three RBIs) and Emma Sidey (three hits) led the Blue Devils’ offense.
Buford 8, Walnut Grove 3
LOGANVILLE — Mackenzie Pickens was a single away from the cycle Monday as Buford posted an 8-3 win at Walnut Grove.
Pickens powered the offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBIs and three runs. Adriana Martinez was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBIs, and Olivia Haag was 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Emma Grace Williams (3-0) pitched five innings for the win, allowing five hits and three runs (one earned). She struck out four and walked one.
Olivia Duncan pitched two innings of scoreless, hitless relief with three strikeouts and a walk.
The Wolves are 6-1 on the season.
Dacula 8, Hebron 1
DACULA — Maia Mumpfield pitched a complete game Monday in Dacula’s 8-1 win over Hebron Christian. She struck out two, walked none and allowed four hits.
Lani Johnson (2-for-2, three RBIs) and Olivia Howard (2-for-4, three RBIs) led the Dacula offense.
Hebron was led by Taylor Mansell (2-for-3, RBI), Jessie Parish (1-for-3, double), Dylan McCormack (1-for-3) and Addison McCullough (1-for-3).
