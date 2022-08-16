BUFORD — Malissa Felbaum’s walk-off RBI double gave Seckinger the first Region 8-AAAA victory in school history Tuesday as the first-year program edged East Hall 2-1.
Felbaum went 2-for-4, highlighted by her seventh-inning double with the score tied 1-1. She also made an clutch double play in the top of the seventh to maintain the tie.
Seckinger trailed 1-0 until Addison Watson drove in the tying run with a sacrifice fly. Watson also was the winning pitcher with an impressive outing, striking out nine, walking none and scattering four hits.
SOFTBALL
Dacula 10, Denmark 7
DACULA — Olivia Howard had five RBIs Tuesday as Dacula rallied for a 10-7 win over Denmark.
Emily Stern was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Leilani Johnson had three RBIs for the Falcons. Elise Poss pitched three scoreless innings of relief for the win.
Dacula is now 5-0 on the season.
Mountain View 13, Duluth 9
DULUTH — Mountain View outlasted Duluth 13-9 on Tuesday, improving to 4-2 on the season.
Ahmari Braden and Sarah Kate Sportsman each had four hits, including one double each, to lead the Bears. Rylie Smith, Bria Finley and Bella Teems had two hits each, and Sarah Anne Behunin had a home run. Callie Shrope and Chloe Jones added a single each.
Hanna Evens was the winning pitcher.
Grayson 14, Shiloh 2
LOGANVILLE — Grayson slugged past Shiloh for a 14-2 victory Tuesday.
Alex Wiley, Wendy Serratos and Elizabeth Bowen had two hits each for the Rams, and Nia McKnight had a hit and two RBIs. Braxtyn Battle and Lily Davis added a hit and an RBI each.
Parkview 2, Peachtree Ridge 1
LILBURN — Parkview edged Peachtree Ridge 2-1 on Tuesday.
A.J. Muhammad pitched well for Peachtree Ridge, giving up just one earned run while striking out four. She also had a hit. Kennedy Harp went 2-for-2 with two walks for the Lions, while Victoria Epps, Madison Jenkins, Skylar Campbell, Amiya Hunt and Jaylah Jarrell added a hit apiece.
East Jackson 22, Discovery 7
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery lost 22-7 to East Jackson on Tuesday, falling to 1-2 on the season.
Angie Cortina was 2-for-2 with a run scored for the Titans, who got a pair of nice catches from Jazmariyah Fontanez and Terran Harper.
Centennial 16, GAC 8
ROSWELL — Centennial defeated Greater Atlanta Christian 16-8 in five innings Tuesday.
Providence 11, North Cobb Christian 1
LILBURN — Providence Christian improved to 3-1 on the season with an 11-1 rout of North Cobb Christian in five innings.
Anna Rae Reeves had two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs for the Storm, while Kali Rosbury had two hits and three RBIs. Lindsay Mosley was 1-for-1 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs.
Katie Perry was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits and one earned run. She struck out 12.
Wesleyan 7, Marist 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Macey Cintron pitched a complete-game shutout and got plenty of offensive support Tuesday as Wesleyan defeated Marist 7-0.
Cintron struck out six and held Marist to three hits.
Christina McCoy went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and three runs scored led the Wolves’ offense, while Marjee Williams (single, two RBIs) and Avery Tucker (2-for-3, double, two stolen bases) also had big games. Sarah Wren (RBI single), Shayla Bahr (two RBIs, single, stolen base) and Ryley Kutter (single, run) also contributed at the plate.
