DACULA — Dacula rallied from a three-run deficit and pounded out 14 hits Wednesday in a big 10-6 victory over Buford in Region 8-AAAAAA softball.
Buford led 2-0 after an inning and was up 6-3 after scoring four runs in the top of the fourth, but the Falcons responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 7-6 lead. Dacula then tacked on three more runs in the fifth for the final margin.
Maia Mumpfield was the winning pitcher, allowing eight hits in a complete game, and also starred on offense. She went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs.
Three other Falcons had multi-hit games — Emily Stern went 2-for-3 with two runs, Lani Johnson was 2-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a run and Reanna Durrence was 2-for-4 with a run.
Dacula also got offensive contributions from Emily Digby (1-for-2, two walks, three runs, RBI), Olivia Howard (1-for-3, two RBIs, sacrifice), Sydney Spayd (1-for-4, RBI), Saige Herbst (1-for-4, RBI) and Izzy Forestier (1-for-2, run, sacrifice).
Buford (3-1) was led by Madison Pickens (2-for-3, triple, double, two RBIs, two runs) and Mackenzie Pickens (3-for-4, double, run, RBI).
SOFTBALL
Collins Hill 3, Brookwood 2
SNELLVILLE — Sarah Buchanan drove in the game-winning run Wednesday in Collins Hill’s 3-2 win at Brookwood.
Kam Munson went 2-for-4 with a home run for the Eagles, who also got 2-for-3 games from Sydney Kolacki and Britney Phally.
McKenzie Jones, Kaitlyn Hale, Kolacki and Buchanan combined to pitch seven innings, holding Brookwood to one earned run.
Parkview 5, Peachtree Ridge 2
SUWANEE — Parkview defeated Peachtree Ridge 5-2 in a non-region softball matchup Wednesday.
The Panthers are 4-2 on the season.
Hebron 13, Westminster 1
DACULA — Hebron Christian’s softball team remained unbeaten with a 13-1 rout of Westminster on Wednesday.
The Lions (4-0) were led offensively by Dylan McCormack (2-for-3, two RBIs, double), Natalie Helton (3-for-4, three RBIs) and Olivia Brewer (2-for-2, double, two RBIs). McCormack also was the winning pitcher.
