PEACHTREE CORNERS — Macey Cintron struck out 14 in six innings Wednesday as Wesleyan’s softball team defeated Decatur 7-3.
Cintron allowed three hits and no earned runs in the outing, and also had a double at the plate.
The Wolves (8-3) were led offensively by Tinsley Bertram (2-for-3, double, stolen base), Ryley Kutter (double, two RBIs), Anna-Sophia Pinson (RBI, double), Lily Nydam (RBI, single), Christina McCoy (RBI, single) and Jasmine Green (single, stolen base, two runs).
Decatur falls to 11-4.
SOFTBALL
Grayson, Peachtree Ridge post wins
LOGANVILLE — Grayson’s softball team split a doubleheader Wednesday, defeating South Gwinnett 10-0 and losing 12-5 to Peachtree Ridge.
Grayson’s Rylee Summers struck out seven in four innings of no-hit softball. The Rams’ were led offensively by Emma Davis, who had three hits, including a three-run home run. Summer also had two hits and two RBIs, while Carrie Green and Lainey Pettit each added RBI hits.
Peachtree Ridge’s Juhles Kelly went 4-for-5 in the victory over Grayson, while Sidney Strange and Samantha Brown each had multiple hits and RBIs. Kennedy Harp had a home run in the first inning for the Lions, while D’Amani Gadson was the winning pitcher.
Dunwoody 14, Norcross 5
NORCROSS — Norcross lost 14-5 to visiting Dunwoody in a 7-AAAAAAA game on Tuesday.
