CUMMING — Macey Cintron struck out nine in a perfect game Monday as Wesleyan’s softball team opened the Region 7-AAA Tournament with an 8-0 win over Lumpkin County.
Cintron also went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Marjee Williams (2-for-2, two doubles, two RBIs), Ryley Kutter (2-for-2, two doubles, RBI), Shayla Bahr (2-for-3, stolen base, two runs), Avery Tucker (2-for-3, stolen base, run), Sarah Wren (RBI, single) and Lily Nydam (RBI, single), Christina McCoy (single) and Anna Kennedy (single) were the Wolves’ other offensive contributors.
Wesleyan improves to 23-2 on the season.
SOFTBALL
Archer 6, Peachtree Ridge 3
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer defeated Peachtree Ridge 6-3 on Monday.
Annake Meadows pitched all seven innings for the win, scattering five hits. Alexis Evans (2-for-3, three RBIs), Mia Johnson (1-for-2, two RBIs) and Kaitlyn Rojas (2-for-3) led the Tigers’ offense.
Peachtree Ridge was led at the plate by Jaylah Jarrell (2-for-3, two RBIs), Kennedy Harp (1-for-2, two walks) and Samantha Brown (2-for-3). A.J. Muhammad struck out four in four innings for the Lions, and Kenadie Garcia struck out three in two innings.
Dacula 4, Commerce 3
DACULA — Dacula edged Commerce 4-3 on Monday.
Olivia Howard was the winning pitcher and Elise Poss earned the save. Poss added an RBI.
Emily Stern (RBI, single), Sydney Spayd (RBI, single, two outfield assists) and Emily Digby (two runs, two walks) were the Falcons’ offensive leaders.
Dacula is 18-9 on the season.
