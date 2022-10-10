DSC_7394.JPG

Wesleyan's Macey Cintron pitches during the 2021 state softball finals in Columbus.

 Andrew Weathers

CUMMING — Macey Cintron struck out nine in a perfect game Monday as Wesleyan’s softball team opened the Region 7-AAA Tournament with an 8-0 win over Lumpkin County.

Cintron also went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

