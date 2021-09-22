SUGAR HILL — Lauren Cothern was the winning pitcher and had a huge game at the plate Wednesday in the Lanier softball team’s 18-4 victory over Gainesville on Wednesday.
Cothern went 4-for-4 with a home run, two triples and six RBIs in addition to pitching three innings. She struck out four, allowed two hits and gave up one run.
The Longhorns’ other top offensive performers were Addison Willett (1-for-3, three RBIs, triple), Madison Baessler (1-for-2, two RBIs) and Ansley Idland (1-for-3, two RBIs, double, walk).
SOFTBALL
Peachtree Ridge 4, Mountain View 3
SUWANEE — Madison Jenkins’ sacrifice fly in the fifth inning brought home the game-winning run Wednesday in Peachtree Ridge’s 4-3 victory over Mountain View in Region 8-AAAAAAA play.
D’Amani Gadson was the winning pitcher, allowing only one hit over seven innings. She struck out six and walked one.
Juhles Kelly went 2-for-3 to lead the Lions’ offense.
Sarah Kate Sportsman had two RBIs and Mountain View’s only hit. Callie Shrope added an RBI for the Bears (11-9, 4-3).
Dacula 12, Habersham 3
DACULA — Dacula rolled to a 12-3 victory over Habersham Central on Wednesday.
Sydney Spayd (2-for-2, three RBIs) and Olivia Howard (2-for-4) led the offense, while Maia Mumpfield pitching five innings for the win. Mumpfield struck out four and gave up three hits.
GAC 17, Carver 1
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian rolled to a 17-1 victory over Carver-Atlanta on Wednesday.
Wesleyan 10, Brookwood 4
SNELLVILLE — Marjee Williams went 3-for-4 with two home runs Wednesday in Wesleyan’s 10-4 victory over Brookwood.
Macey Cintron (3-for-3, two doubles, three RBIs), Christina McCoy (2-for-3, three RBIs, stolen base), Tinsley Bertram (RBI single), Ryley Kutter (RBI triple) and Sarah Wren (1-for-2, two runs) also stood out offensively in the win.
Kutter was the winning pitcher, striking out five in four innings.
Hebron 7, Pace Academy 3
ATLANTA — Jessie Parish was 4-for-4 with three RBIs Wednesday as Hebron Christian defeated Pace Academy 7-3.
Olivia Brewer (2-for-4), Layton Morris (2-for-4), Dylan McCormack (1-for-4, RBI), Addison McCullough (2-for-4) and Bryleigh Sissom (2-for-4) also stood out in the victory. McCormack also was the winning pitcher.
