SUWANEE — Landry Rabitsch was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in the North Gwinnett softball team’s 8-0, five-inning win over Mountain View on Tuesday.
Avery Fielden (2-for-2), Bella Faw (three-run home run) and Ella Janish (solo home run) also stood out at the plate, amking a winner out of Victoria Na. Na pitched four innings, striking out six with no walks and allowing two hits. Addison Miles pitched a scoreless, hitless fifth inning in the win.
Mountain View (5-3) got a double from Callie Shrope and a single from Sarah Kate Sportsman.
SOFTBALL
Archer 6, Parkview 2
LILBURN — Annake Meadows powered Archer to a 6-2 victory over Parkview on Tuesday.
Meadows pitched seven innings for the win, allowing six hits and one earned run. She also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs at the plate.
The Tigers also got contributions from Alexis Evans (2-for-4), Taylor Anderson (2-for-4), Naomi Meyer (2-for-4, RBI) and Erin Lott (1-for-2, two RBIs).
Brookwood 15, South Gwinnett 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood cruised to a 15-0 win over South Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Kiersten Costantino pitched a complete game, no-hitter with three strikeouts.
The Broncos’ top hitters were Olivia Rogozinski (2-for-3, two doubles, two RBIs), Madison Oliver (2-for-2, triple, three RBIs), Tavia Robinson (2-for-2, two RBIs) and Nya Langlais (1-for-1, RBI).
Grayson 12, Newton 0
LOGANVILLE — Anna DeBerry pitched four scoreless innings in a two-hitter as Grayson routed Newton 12-0 Tuesday.
Carrie Green (three hits), Wendy Serratos (two hits, three RBIs), Taylor Dembowski (three-run double) and Braxtyn Battle (RBI hit) were Grayson’s top hitters.
Dacula 9, Peachtree Ridge 3
SUWANEE — Olivia Howard drove in six runs on two home runs Tuesday as Dacula defeated Peachtree Ridge 9-3.
Howard had a grand slam home run and a two-run homer to lead the Lions’ 10-hit attack. Saige Herbst added two hits and an RBI, while Elise Poss was the winning pitcher after three scoreless innings of relief.
Peachtree Ridge’s Kennedy Harp (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Madison Jenkins had a home run each, while A.J. Muhammad (3-for-4) and Amiya Hunt (2-for-4) also had big games. Jaylah Jarrell and Sam Brown added hits for the Lions.
Collins Hill 10, Norcross 0
SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated Norcross 10-0 in five innings on Tuesday.
McKenzie Jones pitched a complete-game shutout, giving up only one hit with three strikeouts and no walks.
Lana Moore (2-for-2, double, walk), Emma Acosta (2-for-3), Peyton Powers (2-for-3, double) and Kam Munson (2-for-3) led the Eagles’ offense. Sydney Kolacki, Mi’Shon King and Camryn Williams added a hit each in the win.
East Jackson 17, Discovery 2
COMMERCE — Discovery lost 17-2 at East Jackson on Tuesday, falling to 1-6 on the season.
The Titans got hits from Kendall Cross, Terran Harper, Kayla Zimmerman and Taylor Platenburg. Platenburg also stole home.
Seckinger 21, Cedar Shoals 0
ATHENS — Seckinger dominated Cedar Shoals for a 21-0 victory Tuesday.
The Jaguars were led offensively by Kaylee Cook (2-for-4, walk, RBI, three runs), Adryanna Diaz (2-for-3, three RBIs, two runs), Malissa Felbaum (2-for-4, walk, three RBIs, two runs), Madison Sifunetes (2-for-3, walk, RBI, four runs) and Milan Torres (bases loaded triple). Torres, Megan Whitt and Diaz stole two bases each, and Seckinger stole eight bases as a team.
Addison Watson struck out eight and gave up four hits as the winning pitcher.
GAC 5, Sandy Creek 1
TYRONE — Greater Atlanta Christian scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 5-1 victory on Tuesday.
Cydney Merrick’s two-run double plated the first two GAC runs. Abbey Duke was the winning pitcher, scattering five hits and striking out five.
NCC 7, Providence 6
KENNESAW — Providence Christian fell 7-6 to North Cobb Christian on Tuesday.
The Storm’s Anna Rae Reeves had a home run and two RBIs, and teammate Lindsay Mosley had two hits and an RBI.
Providence is 4-3 on the season.
