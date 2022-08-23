rabitschheadshotjpg.jpg

Landry Rabitsch

SUWANEE — Landry Rabitsch was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in the North Gwinnett softball team’s 8-0, five-inning win over Mountain View on Tuesday.

Avery Fielden (2-for-2), Bella Faw (three-run home run) and Ella Janish (solo home run) also stood out at the plate, amking a winner out of Victoria Na. Na pitched four innings, striking out six with no walks and allowing two hits. Addison Miles pitched a scoreless, hitless fifth inning in the win.

