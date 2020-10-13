LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett’s softball team defeated North Gwinnett 8-2 in a Region 8-AAAAAAA game Tuesday.
Laila Sims went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs to power the win. Teammate Haley Cummings was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Jaylyn Benson pitched two innings and didn’t allow an earned run to pick up the victory. The Bulldogs (23-5, 8-4 region) also got five combined innings from pitchers Lilly Runaas and Ella Janish.
Mountain View (22-7, 9-3) got two hits and two RBIs from Brooke Finley, and two hits from Ahmari Braden. Chloe Shrope and Callie Shrope each had a hit and scored a run.
SOFTBALL
Grayson 4, Brookwood 1
SNELLVILLE — Grayson traveled to Brookwood on Tuesday and posted a 4-1 victory.
Kylie Macy earned the win after striking out 12 and allowing one run on six hits. Kailyn Jones led the Rams (21-4) with three hits, while Carrie Green, Jordyn Green and Lauren Peppers contributed two hits each. Nia McKnight also drove in two runs with a hit.
Dacula 4, Walnut Grove 2
LOGANVILLE — Sydney Spayd was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs Tuesday as Dacula won a non-region matchup at Walnut Grove, 4-2.
Sydney Boulware was the winning pitcher with a complete-game, four-hitter. She struck out 13.
Emily Stern and Emily Digby had RBIs for the Falcons (21-5). Walnut Grove fell to 19-9.
GAC 16, Cedar Grove 3
ELLENWOOD — Greater Atlanta Christian’s Abbey Duke had three RBIs and scored three runs Tuesday in a 16-3, five-inning win over Cedar Grove.
Rachel Pellegrini (2-for-4, run) and Cydney Merrick (1-for-3, three RBIs) also had big days offensively. Pitcher Sydney Deardorff struck out eight batters.
