SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Kennedy Harp's walk-off home run lifts Peachtree Ridge over Collins Hill

SUWANEE — Kennedy Harp hit a two-run, walk-off home run in Peachtree Ridge’s 11-10 win over Collins Hill in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball on Tuesday.
Jaylah Jarrell had a three-run homer for the Lions, who tallied 12 hits. Zaia Hammond, Juhles Kelly, Samantha Brown and Sophie Aquio had two hits each in the victory.
Sidney Strange was the winning pitcher in 3 1/3 innings of one-run relief. She struck out one, walked one and gave up two hits.
Sarah Buchanan and McKenzie Jones had multiple hits for the Eagles.
SOFTBALL
Mountain View 3, Mill Creek 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Bella Teems pitched a three-hitter and Ahmari Braden scored all of Mountain View’s runs in a 3-1 victory over Mill Creek in 8-AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Teems allowed no earned runs, didn’t walk a batter and struck out six in a complete game.
Braden had a solo home run, a single and two stolen bases to go with the three runs she scored. Teammates Callie Shrope (RBI single), Jahnnie Patterson (single, two stolen bases) and Kendal Henderson (single, stolen base).
Mountain View is 12-12 overall and 5-4 in 8-AAAAAAA.
Mill Creek got an RBI double from Olivia Shaw and a single and a double from Aria Davis.
Grayson 17, South Gwinnett 5
LOGANVILLE — Emma Davis had three hits and Rylee Summers was the winning pitcher Tuesday in Grayson’s 17-5 win over South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA.
Megan Dagenhart, Ansley Cook, Wendy Serratos and Savannah White had two hits each for the Rams, and Elizabeth Bowen contributed a solo home run.
Discovery 17, Meadowcreek 13
NORCROSS — Discovery outlasted Meadowcreek for a 17-13 victory Tuesday.
The Titans (4-4) were led offensively by Dakota Vaughn (2-for-4, three runs), Maria Yoselin Bonilla (3-for-4, three RBIs, three runs) and Andrea Ruelas (2-for-3, two RBIs, three runs). Ruelas also pitched a complete game and struck out 10.
Jasmine Richardson sealed the victory with a nice catch on a game-ending pop-up.
Buford 12, Lanier 0
BUFORD — Senior Olivia Haag threw her first career no-hitter Tuesday as Buford rolled past Lanier 12-0 in an 8-AAAAAA game.
Haag (3-0) struck out nine and walked one in four innings.
Taylor Malvin (2-for-3, two RBIs, two runs, two stolen bases), Madison Pickens (1-for-3, triple, two RBIs, run), Emma Manders (1-for-1, double, two RBIs) and Olivia Duncan (1-for-2, RBI) led the Buford (17-2-1, 8-2) offense.
Dacula 16, Shiloh 8
DACULA — Dacula slugged past Shiloh 16-8 in 8-AAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Emily Stern was 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the Falcons’ offense, while Maia Mumpfield, Olivia Howard and Sydney Spayd each had a double and two RBIs.
Mumpfield was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits.
Hebron 12, Mount Pisgah 7
DACULA — Hebron Christian celebrated Senior Night with a 12-7 win over Mount Pisgah on Tuesday.
Dylan McCormack (3-for-3, double), Layton Morris (2-for-3, home run, two RBIs), Addi McCullough (3-for-3, double) and Sydney Samples (2-for-4, three RBIs) led the Lions’ offense. Bryleigh Sissom, Jessie Parish, Olivia Brewer and Natalie Helton added hits in the win.
The Lions are 10-6 on the season.
