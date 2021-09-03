LAWRENCEVILLE — Peachtree Ridge handed Mountain View its first Region 8-AAAAAAA softball loss Thursday.
Kennedy Harp blasted two home runs and drove in two runs in the Lions’ 11-2 victory. Jaylah Jarrell, Sidney Strange and Madison Jenkins drove in runs in a big sixth inning, and both Jarrell and Jenkins had home runs, as well as three hits each.
Jenkins, Jarrell, Strange and D’Amani Gadson had two hits each. Gadson also was the winning pitcher, allowing five hits and two runs over six innings. She struck out two and walked one. Peachtree Ridge is 4-8 overall and 2-1 in the region.
Mountain View (8-6, 2-1) was led by Bria Finley (double), Callie Shrope (single, run, RBI), Sarah Kate Sportsman (single, run), Jahnnie Patterson (single) and Kendal Henderson (single).
SOFTBALL
North Gwinnett 5, Mill Creek 1
SUWANEE — Bella Faw went 2-for-3 with a grand slam home run in the third inning as North Gwinnett defeated Mill Creek 5-1 Thursday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Amber Reed (6-0) pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits and one earned run. She struck out 12.
North is 6-2-1 overall and 3-0 in the region.
Archer 11, Norcross 5
NORCROSS — Archer defeated Norcross 11-5 in a 7-AAAAAAA game on Thursday.
Archer was led offensively by K.K. Walls (3-for-5, three RBIs), Taylor Anderson (2-for-3, three RBIs) and Mallory Clark (2-for-4, three RBIs).
Annake Meadows pitched all seven innings, scattering six hits and five runs (two earned). She struck out six.
Brookwood 11, South Gwinnett 3
SNELLVILLE — Ella Bahr was 2-for-3 with a two-run double and a three-run home run Thursday, powering Brookwood to an 11-3 win over South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA.
Jess Newsom went 3-for-4 with two triples and three RBIs for the Broncos, while Olivia Jaime was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.
Rachel Clark pitched five innings for the win, striking out eight and walking none.
Grayson 14, Newton 3
LOGANVILLE — Emma Davis had three hits and four RBIs, highlighted by a three-run home run, in Grayson’s 14-3 win over Newton on Thursday in 4-AAAAAAA.
Carrie Green also had three hits, while Nia McKnight and Savannah White had two hits and three RBIs each. White blasted a three-run home run.
Rylee Summers pitched five innings for the win, giving up two earned runs and striking out six.
Lanier 6, Habersham 3
SUGAR HILL — Lanier’s Ashley Miner and Lauren Cothern shared pitching duties in a 6-3 win over Habersham Central on Thursday.
Miner went 6 1/3 innings, scattering six hits and three runs. She struck out three and walked two. Cothern went 2/3 inning for the save, allowing no hits and no runs. She walked one.
The Longhorns were led offensively by Sam Fadely (1-for-2, two-run home run), Kelsi Renuart (1-for-2, RBI) and Madison Baessler (1-for-2, RBI).
GAC awarded win
CONYERS — Greater Atlanta Christian picked up a forfeit win over Salem in 5-AAA on Thursday.
Wesleyan 2, George Walton 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Ryley Kutter pitched a one-hit shutout and drove in a run Thursday in Wesleyan’s 2-0 win over George Walton.
Jasmine Green went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two stolen bases in the win, while Lily Nydam (double, run) and Macey Cintron (double) also contributed at the plate.
King’s Ridge 16, Providence 12
ALPHARETTA — Providence Christian pounded out 14 hits Thursday, but came up short in a 16-12 loss to King’s Ridge.
The Storm (0-7, 0-3 region) got big nights at the plate from Anna Reeves (four hits, three RBIs), Grace Hauck (three hits, three RBIs, two stolen bases), Maymie deMayo (three RBIs) and Lindsay Mosley (two hits, four RBIs, two stolen bases).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.