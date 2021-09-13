LILBURN — Katie Perry drove in Anna Reeves in the bottom of the seventh inning for the walk-off game-winner Monday as Providence Christian’s softball team earned its first victory of the season, 6-5 over Loganville Christian.
Reeves went 4-for-4, hit for the cycle, drove in two runs and scored four times, the last time with the winning run. She tripled to lead off the seventh inning with the score tied 5-5.
Perry finished 2-for-2 and had two RBIs, Maymie deMayo had an RBI double and Camille Gunter stole two bases in the win.
Perry also picked up her first career varsity win in pitching a complete game. She struck out nine, scattered five hits and gave up only two earned runs.
SOFTBALL
Mountain View 13, Archer 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View’s offense led the way to a 13-2 win over Archer in six innings on Monday.
Ahmari Braden had a home run, a single, two RBIs and two stolen bases, and Callie Shrope had a double, a single and two RBIs for the Bears (10-8). Others in the lineup with big nights included Sarah Anne Behunin (two singles), Jahnnie Patterson (single, stolen base), Sarah Kate Sportsman (single, sacrifice fly, two RBIs), Rylie Smith (single, two RBIs), Bria Finley (single, RBI), Chloe Jones (single, RBI) and Monse Hernandez (single).
Riley Ashby was the winning pitcher, going five innings and scattering six hits and two earned runs. She struck out four and walked one.
North Gwinnett 10, Denmark 0
ALPHARETTA — Lilly Runaas, Amber Reed and Addison Miles teamed up on a seven-inning one-hitter and North Gwinnett’s offense pounded out 15 hits Monday in a 10-0 win over Denmark.
North (13-3-1) was led offensively by Marisa Miller (4-for-4, two doubles, RBI), Jaylyn Benson (3-for-4, double, RBI) and Avery Fielden (2-for-2, double, three RBIs). Bella Faw contributed a 2-for-3 game with a double and an RBI.
Dunwoody 17, Norcross 5
DUNWOODY — Norcross fell 17-5 to Dunwoody in 7-AAAAAAA play on Monday.
Buford 1, Winder-Barrow 0
BUFORD — Olivia Adams pitched Buford to a 1-0 victory over Winder-Barrow in Region 8-AAAAAA play on Monday.
Duncan (6-1) pitched a complete game and allowed just three hits, striking out 10 and walking two. It was her sixth complete game of the season.
Adriana Martinez (1-for-3) drove in the game’s only run in the top of the first, scoring Taylor Malvin. Malvin was 1-for-3 with a double. Madison Pickens (2-for-2, double) and Emma Castorri (2-for-3) led the Wolves (13-1-1, 5-1) in hits.
