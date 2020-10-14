SNELLVILLE — Kailynn James’ pitching and hitting fueled Archer softball’s 4-2 win at Brookwood on Wednesday.
James pitched all seven innings, allowed two hits and gave up only two unearned runs. She also produced half of the Tigers’ runs with a two-run home run.
Faith Barth also homered for Archer, and K.K. Walls went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
SOFTBALL
Grayson sweeps Newton
LOGANVILLE — Grayson cruised to 7-0 and 11-3 victories over visiting Newton to sweep Wednesday’s doubleheader.
Kylie Macy threw a no-hitter in Game 1, striking out 12. Nia McKnight (two hits, two RBIs), Lauryn Peppers (two hits) and Samantha Smith (two hits) powered the Rams’ offense.
In Game 2, Macy struck out seven in four innings and allowed just two hits. Kailyn Jones sparked the offense with three hits and two RBIs, while Peppers (two hits, two RBIs), Riley Summers (two hits) and Kayla Lang (solo home run) also contributed for Grayson (23-4).
