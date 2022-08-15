LOGANVILLE — Adriana Martinez blasted a seventh-inning grand slam, capping a six-RBI effort, as Buford’s softball team rallied for a 7-4 win over host Walnut Grove on Monday.
The Wolves trailed 4-3 in the seventh before the home run by Martinez, who was 2-for-4 and also homered in the first inning. It was the first grand slam of her high school career.
Buford (4-0) also got a career-high 11 strikeouts from Olivia Duncan (2-0), who reached that strikeout mark for the third time in her career.
Mackenzie Pickens (2-for-2, two runs, RBI) and Madison Pickens (1-for-2, run, two walks) also reached base multiple times for the Wolves.
SOFTBALL
Archer 9, Mountain View 8
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer edged Mountain View 9-8 on Monday, making a winner out of pitcher Annake Meadows.
Meadows pitched all seven innings, scattered 10 hits and didn’t allow an earned run. She also was 2-for-4 at the plate.
Naomi Meadows (2-for-4, RBI), Mia Johnson (2-for-4, home run, four RBIs) and Kaitlyn Rojas (2-for-4, RBI) also had multiple hits for the Tigers.
Mountain View (3-2) was led offensively by Sarah Kate Sportsman (two-run home run), Bria Finley (two hits, RBI triple), Rylie Smith (two hits, RBI), Kendal Henderson (two hits, double), Ahmari Braden (two hits) and Callie Shrope (single, RBI). Jahnnie Patterson and Monse Hernandez added singles.
Brookwood 11, Collins Hill 1
SUWANEE — Brookwood cruised to an 11-1 win at Collins Hill on Monday.
Lorelei Sullivan was 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and three runs scored, and Ashley Mejia Vega was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Tavia Robinson was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, a stolen base and a run for the Broncos, while Olivia Rogozinski, Thalia Martin, Ella Bahr and Anna Hilmer added hits.
Rachel Clark pitched all five innings for the win, striking out four, walking none and allowing no earned runs in a two-hitter. She also had a hit and two RBIs at the plate.
Hebron 10, Seckinger 2
DACULA — Hebron Christian’s softball team and new head coach Brittany Lewis each earned their first victory of 2022 Monday with a 10-2 win over Seckinger.
Bryleigh Sissom was the winning pitcher, while Addi McCullough, Natalie Helton, Sarah Duran, Lauren Kyranakis and Karli Grill led the Lions’ offense.
Megan Whitt and Kaylee Cook had hits for Seckinger, while Addison Watson pitched five innings for the Jaguars.
