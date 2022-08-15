image0.jpeg

Adriana Martinez

LOGANVILLE — Adriana Martinez blasted a seventh-inning grand slam, capping a six-RBI effort, as Buford’s softball team rallied for a 7-4 win over host Walnut Grove on Monday.

The Wolves trailed 4-3 in the seventh before the home run by Martinez, who was 2-for-4 and also homered in the first inning. It was the first grand slam of her high school career.

