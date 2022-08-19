Screen Shot 2022-08-19 at 12.05.08 AM.png

Abbey Duke

NORCROSS — Senior Abbey Duke pitched a two-hit shutout over five innings Thursday as Greater Atlanta Christian’s softball team cruised past Northview 10-0.

Anna Hidell went 3-for-3 and scored two runs for the Spartans, while Annie Ahmed had two hits and scored three runs.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.