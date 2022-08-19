NORCROSS — Senior Abbey Duke pitched a two-hit shutout over five innings Thursday as Greater Atlanta Christian’s softball team cruised past Northview 10-0.
Anna Hidell went 3-for-3 and scored two runs for the Spartans, while Annie Ahmed had two hits and scored three runs.
SOFTBALL
Collins Hill 9, Peachtree Ridge 1
SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated Peachtree Ridge 9-1 in five innings on Thursday.
The Eagles’ Sydney Kolacki pitched all five innings without allowing an earned run. She struck out five and surrendered five hits.
Kam Munson (2-for-3, home run, two RBIs, two runs), Camryn Williams (2-for-3, double, RBI, run), McKenzie Jones (1-for-2, walk, RBI, three runs), Mi’Shon King (1-for-2, double, RBI, run) and Peyton Powers (1-for-1, walk, RBI, run) led the Collins Hill offense. Williams provided the walk-off run with a single followed by an erorr that brought her home.
Jaylah Jarrell, Madison Jenkins and Samantha Brown had hits for Peachtree Ridge. Jarrell also had two stolen bases.
Brookwood 10, Newton 0
COVINGTON — Brookwood opened Region 4-AAAAAAA play with a 10-0 victory over Newton in six innings on Thursday.
The Broncos’ top hitters were Lorelei Sullivan (3-for-3, two RBIs), Ashley Mejia-Vega (2-for-4, two doubles, three RBIs) and Olivia Rogozinski (two hits, two RBIs). Thalia Martin, Anna Hilmer, Madison Oliver and Tavia Robinson added hits.
Rachel Clark pitched a one-hitter, striking out six and walking one in six innings.
North Gwinnett 13, Jackson County 1
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett routed Jackson County 13-1 Thursday.
Morgan Sullivan was the winning pitcher, scattering three hits over three innings. She was backed up by Bella Faw (3-for-3, three RBIs), Avery Fielden (3-for-3), Ella Janish (two hits), Landry Rabitsch (two hits) and Mary Grace Nellis (1-for-2, four RBIs).
Archer 16, South Gwinnett 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer opened Region 4-AAAAAAA play with a 16-0 win over South Gwinnett on Thursday.
Annake Meadows was the winning pitches in a three-inning no-hitter, striking out seven. She also was 2-for-3 with three RBIs at the plate.
Naomi Meyer (2-for-2, three RBIs), Kaitlyn Rojas (2-for-3, four RBIs), Lily Rodriguez (3-for-3, three RBIs) and Erin Lott (1-for-1, two RBIs).
Central Gwinnett 13, Discovery 6
LAWRENCEVILLE — Host Central Gwinnett defeated Discovery 13-6 on Thursday.
Discovery’s Jazmariyah Fontanez went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and made a nice running catch in left field, while teammate Zoe Perez had two hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Campbell 10, Norcross 5
SMYRNA — Norcross fell 10-5 at Campbell on Thursday.
Lanier 9, Denmark 5
SUGAR HILL — Lanier pulled out a 9-5 victory over Denmark on Thursday.
Ashley Miner pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs, before Hannah Ridley got the final two outs without allowing a hit or run. Miner also was 2-for-3 with a double at the plate.
The Longhorns other key hitters were Amayah Wright (1-for-2, RBI), Ansley Idland (1-for-4, double, two RBIs) and Dallas Green (1-for-3, RBI).
Seckinger 7, Madison County 2
BUFORD — Sophia Melanson and Megan Whitt had two hits each Thursday in Seckinger’s 7-2 win over Madison County.
The Jaguars’ key inning was a three-run fourth, which featured an RBI double by Melanson. McKenna Major and Kimby Tobar drove in a run each on sacrifice fly.
Addison Watson was the winning pitcher, striking out three with no walks in seven innings. She gave up six hits.
Providence 13, Athens Christian 0
ATHENS — Providence Christian improved to 4-1 on the season with a 13-0 rout over Athens Christian in four innings Thursday.
Katie Perry drove in four runs and also was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 in a three-hitter. Anna Rae Reeves was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs in the win, and Jodie Wright had a two-run double.
Recommended for you
Michael Harris II drove in the go-ahead run with a seeing-eye double in the seventh inning to send the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 win over the visiting New York Mets on Thursday. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.