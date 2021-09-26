LOGANVILLE — Grayson defeated North Atlanta 12-3 and topped Alcovy 9-1 on Saturday in its Grayson Rams Classic.
Rylee Summers got the win with three innings against North Atlanta, while teammate Elizabeth Bowen pitched two innings. Nia McKnight had three hits and five RBIs, including a two-run home run, to lead the offense. Carrie Green (three hits, three RBIs) and Carter Freeman (RBI hit) also made key contributions.
In the Alcovy win, Bailey Fowler pitched five innings and scattered four hits with two strikeouts. Freeman, Bowen and Megan Dagenhart each had two hits, while Erin McCoomer, Braxtyn Battle and Wendy Serratos had an RBI hit each.
SOFTBALL
North splits
LOGANVILLE — North Gwinnett split games Saturday in the Grayson Rams Classic, beating host Walnut Grove 8-2 and losing 2-0 to Vidalia.
In the Walnut Grove game, Amber Reed pitched seven innings and struck out 12 in her 12th victory of the season. She gave up four hits and also went 4-for-4 with two RBIs at the plate. She was backed up by Savannah Hardy (two hits, two RBIs), while Jaylyn Benson, Bella Faw, Avery Fielden, Mia Mitchell and Ella Janish also had hits.
Lilly Runaas pitched well against Vidalia, scattering four hits over five innings. Marisa Miller and Janish had hits in that game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.