LOGANVILLE — Grayson’s softball team had a perfect day Saturday in its Ram Classic tournament.
The Rams opened with a 10-2 victory over Duluth, and followed with a 7-3 win over Commerce.
Erin McCoomer and Alex Wiley had three hits each in the win over Duluth, backing up winning pitcher Bailey Fowler (five innings, two strikeouts). Nia McKnight, Wendy Serratos, Taylor Dembowski and Grace Bryant each had two hits, and Elizabeth Bowen added a two-run hit.
In the win over Commerce, Carrie Green’s three hits (two doubles) led Grayson, while Braxtyn Battle had two hits and two RBIs. McKnight, Serratos, Bryant and Jurney Madison had a hit each. Anna DeBerry pitched a complete game, striking out two and allowing two earned runs.
SOFTBALL
North goes 2-0
LOGANVILLE — North Gwinnett went 2-0 Saturday in Grayson’s Ram Classic, posting wins over host Walnut Grove (8-0) and Northside-Columbus (6-2).
In the win over Walnut Grove, Amber Reed was the winning pitcher in a five-inning complete game. She struck out seven and gave up one hit.
Olivia Chuck went 3-for-4 with a double, and Ella Janish had three hits in that victory. Bella Faw, Avery Fielden and Reed had two hits each.
Addison Miles was the winning pitcher against Northside, striking out four and allowing four hits in a seven-inning complete game. Reed was 3-for-4 with a double in that victory, while Faw (two hits, home run, three RBIs) and Mary Grace Nellis (two hits) also made big contributions.
VOLLEYBALL
Providence goes 3-2
LILBURN — Providence Christian went 3-2 in Saturday’s Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association Invitational.
The Storm (27-14) lost to Savannah Arts (25-15, 25-17), rebounded for wins over North Hall (25-20, 25-21), Columbus (25-22, 25-16) and South Forsyth (25-18, 25-13) and fell to eventual champion Westminster (25-20, 25-17) in the semifinals.
Providence’s top performers were Taylor Lewis (15 aces, 40 kills, 42 digs), Emmy Moody (47 digs), Gabi Hartley (32 kills) and Callie Chapman (10 aces, 32 digs, 89 assists).
