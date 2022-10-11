Spaar-43.JPG

Scenes from Grayson at Brookwood HS softball, October 11, 2022

 Jamie Spaar

SNELLVILLE — Grayson built a big lead and hung on for an 8-6 victory over Brookwood in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball Tuesday.

Anna DeBerry pitched a complete game for the win, striking out three and allowing three earned runs. Carrie Green led the Rams with three hits, and both Grace Bryant and Nia McKnight had two hits and an RBI each. Alex Wiley, Wendy Serratos and Braxtyn Battle added a hit each.

