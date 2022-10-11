SNELLVILLE — Grayson built a big lead and hung on for an 8-6 victory over Brookwood in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball Tuesday.
Anna DeBerry pitched a complete game for the win, striking out three and allowing three earned runs. Carrie Green led the Rams with three hits, and both Grace Bryant and Nia McKnight had two hits and an RBI each. Alex Wiley, Wendy Serratos and Braxtyn Battle added a hit each.
SOFTBALL
Buford 11, Collins Hill 1
SUWANEE — Buford totaled 13 hits, including home runs from Caroline Stanton and Isabel Rettiger, in an 11-1 win over Collins Hill in five innings Tuesday.
Stanton hit her 10th homer of the season and first grand slam of her high school career, while Rettiger was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, the first homer of her high school career. She finished with three RBIs, two runs and a stolen base.
Madison Pickens (3-for-3, two doubles, RBI, run, two stolen bases) and Tavye Borders (2-for-3, double, RBI, two runs, two stolen bases) also had big games at the plate as the Wolves improved to 23-0 and 14-0 in 8-AAAAAAA.
Olivia Duncan (11-0) pitched three innings for the win, allowed two hits. She struck out three and walked none. Emma Grace Willliams pitched the final two innings, striking out one without allowing a hit or a run.
Collins Hill was led by McKenzie Jones, who was 1-for-2 with a double and a run, and Lana Moore, who was 1-for-1 with an RBI.
Dacula 16, Central Gwinnett 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Dacula rolled to a 16-0 victory over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Alex Campbell drove in three of the Falcons’ runs, while Dora Salgado and Lianna Rodriguez had two RBIs each. Rodriguez was the winning pitcher, striking out six and allowing two hits.
Leilani Johnson, Anderlyn Burford, Emily Stern and Olivia Howard had an RBI each.
Archer 8, Newton 2
COVINGTON — Archer defeated Newton 8-2 in 4-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Annake Meadows scattered seven hits and two runs in a seven-inning complete-game victory.
The Tigers’ top hitters were Taylor Anderson (2-for-3, RBI), Mia Johnson (1-for-3, two RBIs), Naomi Meyer (3-for-4, two RBIs) and Addison Smith (2-for-4, RBI).
North Gwinnett 15, North Forsyth 1
CUMMING — North Gwinnett racked up 15 hits — Bella Faw and Victoria Na led the way with three hits each
— in a 15-1 rout of North Forsyth on Tuesday.
Faw had a double, a triple and five RBIs, and Na had a home run, a double and four RBIs. Na also pitched three innings for the win, striking out six and allowing two hits and one unearned run.
Amber Reed struck out three in the final two innings, and allowed one hit.
Olivia Chuck, Avery Fielden, Landry Rabitsch and Reed added htis in the win.
Mill Creek 8, Mountain View 0
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek topped Mountain View 8-0 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA play.
Mountain View (12-13, 4-9) was led by Callie Shrope’s two singles and Sarah Kate Sportsman’s single.
Parkview 14, South Gwinnett 0
LILBURN — Parkview defeated South Gwinnett 14-0 Tuesday in its final 8-AAAAAAA game of the season.
