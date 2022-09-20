LOGANVILLE — Grayson handed Region 4-AAAAAAA softball leader Archer its first region loss Tuesday, rolling to a 13-5 victory.
The Rams improved to 8-9 overall and 4-3 in the region, while Archer falls to 8-8 and 6-1 in the region. The Tigers hold a slim lead on Brookwood (6-2) in the region, while Grayson closed the gap on third-place Parkview (5-3).
Carrie Green and Elizabeth Bowen had two hits each in the Grayson win, while Alex Wiley, Wendy Serratos, Lily Davis, Braxtyn Battle and Nia McKnight also had hits.
Anna DeBerry pitched 3 2/3 innings for the win, giving up just one earned run.
SOFTBALL
Peachtree Ridge 7, Duluth 2
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge celebrated Senior Night with a 7-2 win over Duluth in 7-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
A.J. Mohammad pitched a complete game for the win, and also drove in two runs, while both Kenadie Garcia (1-for-2, two RBIs) and Victoria Epps (2-for-2, RBI) had home runs. Samantha Brown was 3-for-3 to lead the Lions’ hitters, and Madison Jenkins added a hit and an RBI.
Collins Hill 10, Mountain View 8
SUWANEE — Collins Hill outlasted Mountain View 10-8 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Mountain View (10-8, 2-5) was led by Rylie Smith (two-run home run), Callie Shrope (single, RBI double), Jahnnie Patterson (two singles), Bria Finley (double, RBI, three runs), Sarah Anne Behunin (two-run single) and Bella Teems (single).
North 11, Norcross 0
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett rolled to an 11-0 win over Norcross, improving to 17-4 overall and 5-0 in 7-AAAAAAA.
Amber Reed pitched three hitless innings for the win, and struck out seven. Morgan Sullivan pitched the final two innings to complete the shutout.
Ella Janish was 2-for-2 with an RBI in the win.
Buford 15, Central Gwinnett 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford defeated Central Gwinnett 15-0 in three innings for an 8-AAAAAAA win Tuesday.
Emma Grace Williams (5-0) pitched two hitless innings with five strikeouts and Addison Rackley pitched a hitless third inning to complete the no-hitter, striking out all three batters she faced.
The Buford offense was led by Jenn Ramirez (1-for-1, three RBIs, run), Emma Manders (2-for-2, two RBIs, two runs), Summer Castorri (1-for-2, two RBIs, two runs, one steal) and Tavye Borders (1-for-1, two RBIs, one run).
Buford is 17-0 overall and 8-0 in the region.
Lanier splits DH
SUGAR HILL — Lanier defeated Habersham Central 4-1 in the opener, and lost the nightcap 8-4 in 8-AAAAAA play.
Ashley Miner pitched six innings for the Game 1 win, scattering seven hits. Linsey Peevy (2-for-3, RBI) and Madison Baessler (2-for-3) led the Longhorns’ offense in the victory.
In Game 2, Megan King went 3-for-4, and Lanier got two hits each from Addison Willett and Samantha Fadely.
Wesleyan 8, Gilmer 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Macey Cintron powered Wesleyan to an 8-0 win over Gilmer in region play Tuesday.
Cintron struck out 13 batters in five innings for the victory, and had two hits at the plate, including a two-run home run.
Avery Tucker (2-for-3, double, triple, RBI), Ryley Kutter (2-for-3, triple, RBI) and Sarah Wren (2-for-3) also had multiple hits for the Wolves. Lily Nydam (two RBIs, single), Christina McCoy (RBI, double), Shayla Bahr (double), Marjee Williams (single), Anna Kennedy (RBI) and Johanna Potter (stolen base) were Wesleyan’s other offensive contributors.
Hebron 5, Hart County 3
HARTWELL — Hebron Christian edged Hart County 5-3 for a region win Tuesday night.
