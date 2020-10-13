SNELLVILLE — Grayson’s softball team coasted to a 10-0 victory over South Gwinnett on Monday to clinch the Region 4-AAAAAAA championship.
Kylie Macy struck out 13 in five innings and allowed just two hits to earn the win.
Samantha Smith led the offense with two hits and three RBIs. Skyler Gilbert and Kayla McDuffie each delivered a two-run double.
The Rams are now 20-4.
SOFTBALL
Buford 12, Lanier 0
SUGAR HILL — Buford completed a perfect run through Region 8-AAAAAA with a 12-0 win in four innings at Lanier on Monday.
The Wolves (26-4, 15-0 region) got a no-hitter from Olivia Duncan (9-1), who struck out seven and walked one in four innings. Duncan allowed just one baserunner on a first-inning walk to the Longhorns’ Kelsi Renuart.
Mackenzie Pickens went 3-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs to lead the Buford attack. Tavye Borders (2-for-2, two RBIs, sacrifice fly, stolen base), Emmy Hall (1-for-2, triple, two RBIs, run) and Abbi Perkins (1-for-3, triple, RBI, stolen base) also had big games.
Dacula 3, Lovett 2
ATLANTA — Sydney Boulware struck out 12 in a complete game Monday as Dacula edged Lovett 3-2.
Maia Mumpfield, Sydney Spayd and Lani Johnson drove in the Falcons’ runs.
