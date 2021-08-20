BUFORD — Buford’s softball team bounced back from a tough Region 8-AAAAAA loss to Dacula with a big win Friday night in the Hawk Invitational.
The Wolves defeated North Gwinnett, ranked first in Class AAAAAAA, 7-2 in the tournament opener, which was highlighted by a two-run home run from Olivia Haag. It was the first homer of the senior’s career.
Buford (4-1) scored six runs between the third and fourth innings to seize control.
Haag finished 2-for-3 and scored two runs, Madison Picken was 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs and both Olivia Duncan and Adriana Martinez went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Emma Grace Williams (2-0) was the winning pitcher in a seven-inning complete game. She struck out four, walked none and gave up five hits. Both runs she allowed were unearned.
SOFTBALL
Brookwood 9, Apalachee 4
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated Apalachee 9-4 on Friday.
Olivia Jaime went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, and Kennedy Horton was 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs to lead the offense. The Broncos also got contributions at the plate from Ella Bahr (2-for-4, run) and Jianna Sanchez (1-for-4, RBI, two runs).
Rachel Clark threw all seven innings for the win. She struck out four.
Dacula 8, Lanier 0
DACULA — Lani Johnson was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a double Friday night in Dacula’s 8-0 win over Lanier in Region 8-AAAAAA.
Emily Stern and Maia Mumpfield added doubles in the victory.
Elise Poss pitched four innings and allowed one hit to get the win.
