SUWANEE — A run-scoring error in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Peachtree Ridge’s softball team a 3-2 upset of North Gwinnett in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball on Thursday night.
Jaylah Jarrell was 2-for-3 and drove a first-inning run with a single. North recovered to take a 2-1 lead before Peachtree Ridge (14-7, 5-5 region) tied the score in the sixth inning on D’Amani Gadson’s RBI single.
Elle Lunsford pitched all seven innings for the Lions and allowed only one hit — by North’s Marisa Miller. She struck out four and walked none.
Amber Reed allowed five hits and two runs over six innings with two strikeouts. Ella Janish pitched 2/3 of an inning in relief for the Bulldogs (18-4, 6-3).
SOFTBALL
Brookwood 9, Parkview 1
LILBURN — Brookwood posted a 9-1 win in six innings at rival Parkview on Thursday.
Grace Young pitched a complete game and struck out six.
The Broncos were led offensively by Morgan Hall (2-for-4, three RBIs), Thalia Martin (2-for-4, two RBIs), Elle Bass (2-for-4, RBI) and Olivia Jaime (1-for-3, RBI).
Mountain View 4, Collins Hill 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Sarah Currie dominated in Mountain View’s 4-0 win over Collins Hill on Thursday.
The right-hander struck out 15 batters in a one-hitter, improving to 16-1 on the season. She also drove in two of the Bears’ four runs. Collins Hill’s only hit came in the seventh inning — a leadoff single by Kam Munson.
Mountain View (21-4, 8-0) also got offensive contributions from Ahmari Braden (double, two runs), Claire Schneider (double), Brooke Finley (single), Chloe Shrope (single) and Kellie Ervin (RBI).
Denise Dees, Sydney Kolacki and Emily Whitehead combined to pitch six innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs.
Archer 16, Discovery 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer posted a 16-0 win Thursday over Archer.
Kailyn James pitched three innings of no-hit softball and struck out seven.
Faith Barth (1-for-1, three RBIs), Alex Hollingsworth (1-for-1, two RBIs), Jordyn Sanders (1-for-2, RBI), Olivia Craig (1-for-1, RBI) and Abby Parkerson (1-for-1, RBI).
Buford 6, Habersham Central 1
BUFORD — Abbi Perkins and Mackenzie Pickens drove in five of Buford’s runs Thursday night in a 6-1 win over Habersham Central.
Perkins went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, a two-run home run in the first inning and a double. Pickens also went 3-for-4 with a first-inning triple, two RBIs and two runs.
The Wolves (23-4, 13-0 Region 8-AAAAAA) also got a good night from Taylor Malvin (2-for-4, double, RBI, two runs, one stolen base).
Olivia Duncan (7-1) pitched five innings for the win. She struck out eight, walked one and allowed four hits. Emma Grace Williams pitched two perfect innings to close out Buford’s third win of the season over Habersham.
GAC 3, Sandy Creek 2
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian edged Sandy Creek 3-2 Thursday night.
Sydney Deardorff had a double and two RBIs, and also pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts.
Annie Ahmed (1-for-3), Charlie Cutchins (1-for-2, run), Karis Davis (run) and Cydney Merrick (run) also contributed to the win.
Hebron 15, Providence 0
LILBURN — Hebron Christian defeated host Providence Christian 15-0 on Thursday.
Nicole Azar and Julie Manners each went 3-for-3 for the Lions (10-6), while Natalie Helton (2-for-4), Dylan McCormack (2-for-3) and Olivia Brewer (2-for-3) also had multiple hits. McCormack also was the winning pitcher. Carly Fahey and Morgan Smith added hits.
Hebron 8, Loganville Christian 0
DACULA — After a win at Providence earlier Thursday, Hebron returned home and completed a two-win Thursday with an 8-0 victory over Loganville Christian.
Jessie Parish went 3-for-4 to lead the Lions (11-6), while Layton Morris went 2-for-3 and was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts. Helton was 2-for-4, Smith was 2-for-3 and Hebron also got hits from Fahey, Azar, Brewer and McCormack.
George Walton 2, Wesleyan 1
MONROE — George Walton edged Wesleyan 2-1 on Thursday.
Jessica Nolan took the loss despite allowing just one earned run. She struck out five.
Gracie Taylor, Riley Keller and Emma Nydam had hits for the Wolves.
