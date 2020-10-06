SUWANEE — Ella Janish’s solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted North Gwinnett to a 2-1 victory on Tuesday, and handed Mountain View its first Region 8-AAAAAAA loss of the softball season.
Janish’s game-winner, along with a solo homer from Jaylyn Benson in the second inning, gave North’s Amber Reed all the offense she needed to win a pitcher’s duel with Mountain View’s Sarah Currie. Ahmari Braden’s first-inning home run gave Mountain View (21-5, 8-1 region) an early lead before Benson’s homer tied the score.
Reed struck out 13 and walked one in seven innings, allowing six hits. North improved to 22-4 overall and 7-3 in the region.
Currie struck out five and walked none in her six innings. She allowed four hits. At the plate, she was 3-for-3 with a double. Lexie Simonton and Brooke Finley also had hits for the Bears.
SOFTBALL
Mill Creek 11, Collins Hill 3
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek defeated Collins Hill 11-3 on Tuesday.
Collins Hill was led by Kam Munson (two hits, RBI) and Emily Whitehead (two RBIs).
Archer 13, Norcross 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Faith Barth went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Jordyn Sanders was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs in Archer’s 13-1 win over Norcross on Tuesday.
Skylar Berkhiser (2-for-3, two runs), Mallory Clark (2-for-2, two RBIs) and Taniya McGowan (2-for-2, two RBIs) also stood out for the Tigers.
Discovery 20, Berkmar 11
LILBURN — Discovery finished the season with a 20-11 win at Berkmar on Tuesday.
The Titans’ Joyce Lieu was 1-for-1 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs, and teammate Jasmine Richardson went 2-for-2 with three runs. Discovery (4-11) also got contributions from Heidi Loa (1-for-2, two RBIs, three runs) and Andrea Ruelas (four innings pitched, seven strikeouts).
Parkview 13, South Gwinnett 2
LILBURN — Parkview rolled to a 13-2 victory over South Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Dacula 11, Habersham Central 5
DACULA — Emily Digby powered Dacula to an 11-5 win over Habersham Central on Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs.
Olivia Howard (3-for-4, RBI) and Maia Mumpfield (2-for-3, RBI) also stood out offensively, while Sydney Boulware pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts.
GAC 8, Salem 0
NORCROSS — Sydney Deardorff pitched a five-inning no-hitter Tuesday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 8-0 win over Salem.
GAC’s top hitters were Cydney Merrick (1-for-2, RBI), Annie Ahmed (1-for-2, two RBIs, run) and Sarah Thomas (1-for-2, two RBIs, run, stolen base).
Wesleyan wins two
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan won twice Tuesday to reach the area tournament finals.
The Wolves opened with a 6-3 victory over Hebron that included a 3-for-4 day from Gracie Taylor, who was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Emma Nydam was 2-for-3, Ryley Kutter had two RBIs and Christina McCoy had a double to back up winning pitcher Jessica Nolan. Nolan had five strikeouts and allowed four hits.
In a 9-1 win in their second game of the day, the Wolves’ Riley Keller was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Reece Holbrook was 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs, Taylor was 2-for-3 with a triple, Marjee Williams was 3-for-3 and McCoy added a double. Kutter was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts, in addition to driving in two runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.