DACULA — Dacula seized control of first place in Region 8-AAAAAA softball Tuesday with a 6-5 victory over Buford.
The Falcons, now 10-3 overall and 7-2 in the region, took the season series with Buford (14-2-1, 6-2) 2-1. Dacula won the teams’ first meeting 10-6 on Aug. 18, and Buford answered back with an 8-2 win on Sept. 2.
Maia Mumpfield pitched a complete game, scattering eight hits and striking out four for the win. She also was 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI, and teammate Lani Johnson had a solo home run and two RBIs. Emily Stern, Olivia Howard and Izzy Forestier contributed RBIs in the win.
Dacula led 2-0 after two innings, picking up a run in the first inning after Emily Digby doubled, took third on an error and came home on Stern’s RBI groundout. Johnson’s solo homer in the second inning provided a two-run lead.
Buford surged ahead 4-2 with a four-run top of the third inning, which began with a single from Abby McKinnis. She came home on an RBI single from Taylor Malvin. After Malvin stole second, Madison Pickens drove her in with an RBI single.
Mackenzie Pickens followed with an RBI triple, and scored on a throwing error. The Wolves’ advantage was erased quickly, though.
Mumpfield’s leadoff double in the bottom of the third set up the first Dacula run — she scored on Johnson’s sacrifice fly — and Forestier added a game-tying RBI double later in the inning.
The Falcons took a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, which began with Sydney Spayd’s single and featured two costly Buford errors. Mumpfield brought Spayd home with an RBI single and Digby scored on a throwing error.
Buford starting pitcher Olivia Duncan (6-2) left during the fourth inning after giving up nine hits and six runs (three earned). She struck out one and walked none. She was relieved by Emma Grace Williams, who didn’t allow a run and gave up three hits in three innings.
The Wolves cut the deficit to 6-5 in the top of the seventh after McKinnis drew a one-out walk and scored on Malvin’s two-out RBI single. Malvin stole second to put the tying run in scoring position, but Mumpfield ended the Dacula win with a strikeout.
Madison Pickens (3-for-4, RBI, run), Malvin (2-for-4, two RBIs, run, two stolen bases) and Mackenzie Pickens (1-for-2, triple, RBI, run) led the Buford offense.
SOFTBALL
Archer 14, Norcross 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer rolled to a 14-2 victory over Norcross on Tuesday.
The Tigers were led by K.K. Walls (2-for-3, two runs), Annake Meadows (1-for-2, three runs, two RBIs), Alex Hollingsworth (2-for-4), Taniya McGowan (2-for-2, two runs) and Kylie Rhymer (1-for-1, two runs).
Meadows also pitched four innings and scattered four hits.
Wesleyan 15, King’s Ridge 0
ALPHARETTA — Jessica Nolan pitched a one-hit shutout and struck out seven Tuesday in Wesleyan’s 15-0 win over King’s Ridge.
Lily Nydam (2-for-3, three RBIs, stolen base), Tinsley Bertram (2-for-3, two RBIs, stolen base), Anna-Sophia Pinson (2-for-3) and Christina McCoy (triple, RBI) led the Wolves’ offense.
