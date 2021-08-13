DULUTH — Dacula rolled to an 18-0 victory over Duluth in non-region softball on Friday.
The Falcons had 10 hits, including two doubles from Maia Mumpfield and a grand slam from Emily Stern. Elise Poss was the winning pitcher in a one-hitter.
SOFTBALL
Norcross 5, Pickens 5
SUWANEE — Norcross fell behind twice, but rallied for a 5-5 tie with Pickens on Friday in a game during the Rumble at the Ridge tournament at Peachtree Ridge. The game was stopped after five innings by a time limit.
The Blue Devils went down 2-0 and 4-1 before their rally.
Leah Cohen pitched for Norcross, and also went 1-for-3 with an RBI double. Teammates Lea Smith (1-for-3, two RBIs) and Sara Tracey (1-for-2, RBI) also contributed offensively.
Buford 7, Peachtree Ridge 1
SUWANEE — New Buford head coach Trent Adams picked up his first win Friday as the Wolves defeated host Peachtree Ridge 7-1 in the Rumble at the Ridge tournament.
The game was called after five innings when a lightning delay ran into tournament time limits.
Adriana Martinez had a two-run home run, Olivia Duncan had a solo homer and Emma Castorri added a three-run homer. Mackenzie Pickens was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Duncan also was the winning pitcher in the season opener, allowing three hits in four innings. She struck out two and walked none.
Juhles Kelly, Kennedy Harp and Sidney Strange had hits for the Lions.
