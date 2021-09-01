Collins_Hill_logo
MCDONOUGH — Sydney Kolacki and McKenzie Jones teamed up to blank Ola in Collins Hill softball’s 4-0 road victory on Wednesday.

Kolacki struck out 10 batters and gave up one hit in four innings, while Jones pitched three hitless innings.

Monroe Oglesby powered the offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Teammate Lana Moore went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

SOFTBALL

Parkview 9, Archer 0

LAWRENCEVILLE — Parkview rolled to a 9-0 victory over Archer in a non-region game Wednesday.

Westminster 12, GAC 1

NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian lost 12-1 to visiting Westminster on Wednesday.

